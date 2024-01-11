Record-Breaking Options Trading Volume Observed in Russell 3000 Companies SNOW, MARA, and RIOT

In a recent flurry of trading activity among the components of the Russell 3000 index, Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), and Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) have witnessed a significant surge in their options contracts trading volume.

Unprecedented Volume for Snowflake

SNOW observed a notable increase in options contracts traded, with the figure reaching an impressive 47,826 contracts. In terms of underlying shares, this figure is equivalent to roughly 4.8 million, which surpasses SNOW’s average daily trading volume by an astounding 110.5% for the past month. A large share of this activity was concentrated on the $205 strike call option set to expire on January 12, 2024, with 7,537 contracts traded. The chart provided indicates a clear uptick in SNOW’s trading history with the $205 strike highlighted.

Marathon Digital Holdings Makes Strides

Similarly, MARA experienced a surge in options trading volume with 999,125 contracts traded. This corresponds to approximately 99.9 million underlying shares, marking 106.3% of its average daily trading volume for the past month. The $20 strike put option expiring on the same date in 2024 saw considerable activity with 38,279 contracts traded. The chart for MARA offers a visual representation of this surge, with the $20 strike receiving particular attention.

Riot Platforms Inc In The Spotlight

RIOT also emerged as a hotbed of activity with a high options trading volume of 356,631 contracts. This represents approximately 35.7 million underlying shares, or 101.4% of RIOT’s average daily trading volume over the past month. The $17 strike call option for January 12, 2024, experienced a significant 21,895 contracts traded. RIOT’s chart, with the $17 strike highlighted, provides a striking visual of the trading activity.

