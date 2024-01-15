Record-breaking Milestone: Sensex and Nifty Indices Reach New Highs

In an unprecedented milestone, both the Sensex and Nifty indices have set new records. The Sensex surpassed the monumental 73,000 mark while the Nifty index closed above 22,000 for the first time in history. This remarkable performance is led by strong contributions from Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Information Technology (IT) industry players, which significantly boosted the market to these new heights.

Market Performance Indicative of Robust Bullish Sentiment

The S&P BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 73,072.16 in early trade, attributed to promising economic growth prospects and corporate earnings. The GDP recorded an impressive 7.6%, exceeding market expectations. However, Mutual Fund managers caution investors about uncertainties like higher interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical tensions. They recommend continuing investments as per financial plans, reviewing investments in line with objectives and risk profiles, and considering large-cap funds due to better valuations.

Key Players in the Market Surge

The Sensex crossing the 73,000 mark on Monday was led by Wipro, which saw an increase of 6 percent. The IT index rose by 5 percent on Friday and is expected to remain firm since HCL Tech and Wipro have more scope on the upside. The Nifty has broken out on the upside from the consolidation range and shows signs of further upward movement. RIL, large-cap IT, and banking majors are likely to fuel this bullish trend in the near term.

Record-breaking Performances across Indices

In a second consecutive session of record-setting performances, India’s blue-chip indexes hit all-time highs with the NSE Nifty 50 index adding 0.93% to 22,097.45 points, and the S&P BSE Sensex climbing 1.05% to 73,327.94. The surge was attributed to a robust rally in IT stocks, with the 30-share BSE Sensex gaining 720.33 points to set a new record at 73,288.78. The Nifty climbed 187.4 points, reaching an all-time high of 22,081.95. The rally in the market is driven by momentum and getting support from fundamentals. Large-cap IT stocks showed a sharp bounce, and the IT index shot up by 5% on Friday.