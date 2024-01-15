en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Record-breaking Milestone: Sensex and Nifty Indices Reach New Highs

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Record-breaking Milestone: Sensex and Nifty Indices Reach New Highs

In an unprecedented milestone, both the Sensex and Nifty indices have set new records. The Sensex surpassed the monumental 73,000 mark while the Nifty index closed above 22,000 for the first time in history. This remarkable performance is led by strong contributions from Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Information Technology (IT) industry players, which significantly boosted the market to these new heights.

Market Performance Indicative of Robust Bullish Sentiment

The S&P BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 73,072.16 in early trade, attributed to promising economic growth prospects and corporate earnings. The GDP recorded an impressive 7.6%, exceeding market expectations. However, Mutual Fund managers caution investors about uncertainties like higher interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical tensions. They recommend continuing investments as per financial plans, reviewing investments in line with objectives and risk profiles, and considering large-cap funds due to better valuations.

Key Players in the Market Surge

The Sensex crossing the 73,000 mark on Monday was led by Wipro, which saw an increase of 6 percent. The IT index rose by 5 percent on Friday and is expected to remain firm since HCL Tech and Wipro have more scope on the upside. The Nifty has broken out on the upside from the consolidation range and shows signs of further upward movement. RIL, large-cap IT, and banking majors are likely to fuel this bullish trend in the near term.

Record-breaking Performances across Indices

In a second consecutive session of record-setting performances, India’s blue-chip indexes hit all-time highs with the NSE Nifty 50 index adding 0.93% to 22,097.45 points, and the S&P BSE Sensex climbing 1.05% to 73,327.94. The surge was attributed to a robust rally in IT stocks, with the 30-share BSE Sensex gaining 720.33 points to set a new record at 73,288.78. The Nifty climbed 187.4 points, reaching an all-time high of 22,081.95. The rally in the market is driven by momentum and getting support from fundamentals. Large-cap IT stocks showed a sharp bounce, and the IT index shot up by 5% on Friday.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
European Markets Set to Open Higher as World Economic Forum Kicks Off
European markets are set to start the new trading week on a positive note, despite an initial dip in the Stoxx 600 index on Monday morning. This optimism comes as global investors gear up for the World Economic Forum (WEF) taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 14 to 19. Centered around the theme of
European Markets Set to Open Higher as World Economic Forum Kicks Off
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Digital Age
21 seconds ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Digital Age
Global Economy Expected to Weaken in 2024, Says World Economic Forum Report
22 seconds ago
Global Economy Expected to Weaken in 2024, Says World Economic Forum Report
Indian Banks Expand in Ayodhya: A Strategic Move Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
10 seconds ago
Indian Banks Expand in Ayodhya: A Strategic Move Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
Business Insider Backs Investigative Report Accusing Neri Oxman of Plagiarism
15 seconds ago
Business Insider Backs Investigative Report Accusing Neri Oxman of Plagiarism
WEF Davos 2024: Global Leaders Gather to Rebuild Trust
21 seconds ago
WEF Davos 2024: Global Leaders Gather to Rebuild Trust
Latest Headlines
World News
Unleashing the Full Potential of Health Savings Accounts
13 seconds
Unleashing the Full Potential of Health Savings Accounts
NDA Invites Private Entities to Operate Drug Rehab Centers
16 seconds
NDA Invites Private Entities to Operate Drug Rehab Centers
Iowa Caucuses: Final Pitches Amid Cold Snap as Presidential Race Heats Up
28 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: Final Pitches Amid Cold Snap as Presidential Race Heats Up
Ukraine Advocates for Peace Plan Involvement of China at Davos Amidst War with Russia
34 seconds
Ukraine Advocates for Peace Plan Involvement of China at Davos Amidst War with Russia
Guardian Weekly's Insight into the Middle East's Current Situation
34 seconds
Guardian Weekly's Insight into the Middle East's Current Situation
Mwenya Musenge Urges Patriotic Front to Rediscover Their Resilience Amidst Challenges
35 seconds
Mwenya Musenge Urges Patriotic Front to Rediscover Their Resilience Amidst Challenges
Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy
44 seconds
Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
56 seconds
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
59 seconds
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
4 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
28 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
57 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app