Business

Real-Time UPL Stock Performance and Market Analysis on January 12, 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
Real-Time UPL Stock Performance and Market Analysis on January 12, 2024

On January 12, 2024, the eyes of investors, traders, and financial analysts converge on a single point—the performance of UPL, a stock that has been making waves in the trading arena. The morning trade at 09:12 IST recorded a last traded price of 566.1, offering a glimpse into the company’s significant market performance.

UPL’s Market Command

With a market capitalization of 41,786.33, UPL showcases its impressive stature and influence in the marketplace. The trading activity, highlighted by a volume of 4,592, speaks volumes about the stock’s popularity among traders.

Insightful Financial Metrics

Providing a roadmap to the company’s valuation and profitability are key financial metrics—the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 22.74, and earnings per share (EPS) at 24.73. These figures serve as crucial indicators for investors assessing the company’s financial health.

Unfolding the Spectrum of Information

The liveblog is a treasure trove of information, blending fundamental and technical indicators to present a comprehensive picture of UPL’s current market position. It is an indispensable tool for those looking to make informed investment decisions based on the latest market data and news potentially impacting UPL’s stock price.

From opening and closing prices, high and low prices, 52-week high and low, to spot price, bid price, offer price, bid quantity, offer quantity, open interest, net change, percent change, active call and put options—every detail is meticulously covered. It also unveils insights into UPL’s stock price fluctuations, futures, and options data, making it a one-stop destination for all things UPL.

Business Investments Stock Markets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

