en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Real-time Update on Power Grid Corporation of India’s Stock Performance

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Real-time Update on Power Grid Corporation of India’s Stock Performance

Today, the Indian energy sector behemoth, Power Grid Corporation of India, has its stock performance details updated in real-time. As per the latest update, the stock’s last traded price was pegged at 236.0 as of January 3, 2024, at 09:11 IST. The company’s significant market capitalization of 221,214.86 reflects its substantial market presence.

Stock Performance and Market Capitalization

The trading volume, which indicates the number of shares traded during a given period, was recorded at 48,698. An essential metric for investors, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, stood at 14.42, offering insights into the stock’s valuation compared to its earnings. The earnings per share (EPS) was noted at 16.5, providing a glimpse into the company’s profitability on a per-share basis.

Acquisitions and Appointments

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited recently announced the successful acquisition of various transmission firms, coupled with the appointment of a new Chairman and Managing Director. The company has also declared the issuance of unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable bonds on a private placement basis.

Market Trends and Future Projections

The stock market has seen a rise in key benchmark indices, with a 20% increase in 2023. This rise was facilitated by steady domestic inflows, the return of foreign inflows, strong domestic growth, steady earnings, and an easing global interest rate outlook. The S&P BSE PSU index has rallied more than 50% on a year-to-date basis, reaching a lifetime high. Power Grid Corporation of India’s stock was among the top gainers, indicating a positive market bias.

The liveblog promises a blend of fundamental and technical analysis, alongside timely updates on any breaking news that could affect the stock’s future movement. This comprehensive coverage enables investors to make knowledgeable investment decisions, ensuring a well-rounded perspective of the Power Grid Corporation of India’s stock performance.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pakistan's Exports Surge: Economic Recovery and Growth on the Horizon

By Rizwan Shah

RHB Bank Optimistic About Malaysian Construction Sector amid RM90 Billion Development Plan

By BNN Correspondents

Nationwide Truck Drivers Strike in India Ends After Government Assurance

By Salman Khan

Unclaimed Lottery Winnings in Texas Surpass $330 Million

By Justice Nwafor

Bumi Armada Anticipates Earnings Growth, Boosted by FPSO and ONGC Proj ...
@Business · 1 min
Bumi Armada Anticipates Earnings Growth, Boosted by FPSO and ONGC Proj ...
heart comment 0
Nottingham City Council to Revamp Bus Shelters with Digital Advertising Panels

By BNN Correspondents

Nottingham City Council to Revamp Bus Shelters with Digital Advertising Panels
Palo Alto Networks: A Leader in Cybersecurity

By Salman Khan

Palo Alto Networks: A Leader in Cybersecurity
National Bank of Oman Unveils Double Rewards Offer, Bolsters Festive Shopping Experience

By BNN Correspondents

National Bank of Oman Unveils Double Rewards Offer, Bolsters Festive Shopping Experience
Thai Prime Minister Presents $101.52 Billion Budget for Economic Recovery

By Nitish Verma

Thai Prime Minister Presents $101.52 Billion Budget for Economic Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
32 seconds
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
33 seconds
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
39 seconds
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
43 seconds
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
44 seconds
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
44 seconds
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
44 seconds
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
North Dakota Democrats Gear Up for Congressional Races: Christiansen and Hammer Step Up
46 seconds
North Dakota Democrats Gear Up for Congressional Races: Christiansen and Hammer Step Up
High-Stakes Wrestling Showdown: Virginia Tech vs Missouri Tigers
46 seconds
High-Stakes Wrestling Showdown: Virginia Tech vs Missouri Tigers
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app