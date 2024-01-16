Ralph Lauren Corp's Stock Performance and Future Projections

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL), a powerhouse in the Consumer Cyclical Sector, witnessed a swing in its stock price on January 12, 2024. The day saw the shares open at $141.49, peak at $141.585, dip to $136.86, and eventually close at $142.53. The 52-week price range for Ralph Lauren shares has swung between $103.17 and $148.04, underscoring the volatility inherent in the stock market.

Financial Performance and Growth

Over the last five years, Ralph Lauren Corp has reported a sales growth of 3.21%. Its average annual earnings per share (EPS) have swelled by 13.66%, reflecting a robust financial health. The company boasts a strong workforce of 23,300 employees and enjoys a gross margin of +61.10, an operating margin of +11.58, and a pretax margin of +10.74.

Insider ownership in the company is at a notable 40.21%, with institutional ownership at 63.56%. Recent insider transactions include a sale of 2,000 shares at $143.01 by the Chief Product Officer, and another sale of 3,950 shares at $127.13. The company's net margin stands at +8.11, showcasing its profitability, and it has a return on equity of 21.05.

Future Projections and Stock Performance

Analysts project earnings of 134.81 per share for the current fiscal year and predict an increase in EPS of 13.66% for the next fiscal year. The five-year growth forecast stands at 12.52%. Ralph Lauren Corp's financial indicators present a quick ratio of 1.37, a price to sales ratio of 1.39, and a price to free cash flow of 16.79. The company's diluted EPS is 7.83 and is expected to drop to 3.55 in the next quarter, with a forecast of 10.58 in one year.

The average volume over the last 5 days has been 0.7 million, with a Stochastic %D of 26.07%. The stock has a 50-day Moving Average of $131.83 and a 200-day Moving Average of $121.09. Resistance levels are pegged at $140.78, $143.55, and $145.51, with support levels at $136.06, $134.10, and $131.33.

Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp, with a market cap of 9.01 billion, annual sales of 6,444 million, and an annual income of 522,700 thousand, has its last quarter sales of 1,633 million and income of 146,900 thousand. It holds a strong valuation score of 87 from InvestorsObserver analysis, but the valuation metrics are currently considered weak due to an overvalued PEG ratio despite robust growth. The stock performance is expected to rise 35.05% over the next 3 months, albeit with few to no technical positive signals. The stock holds sell signals from both short and long-term Moving Averages, indicating a bearish forecast for the stock. The stock's expected opening price for the upcoming trading day is $138.82.