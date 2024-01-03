R1 RCM Inc: A Stock to Watch in the Financial Sector

As the financial world spins on its axis, one company that has been making waves is R1 RCM Inc. (RCM). A NASDAQ-listed entity, R1 RCM ended its last trading session with a minimal price change of 0.95%, closing at $10.67 per share. Despite this slight fluctuation, the stock is currently trading 75.26% below its 52-week high of $18.70 and is 10.5% above its 52-week low of $9.55. This recent market activity places the company’s market valuation at approximately $4.47 billion.

Analysts’ Outlook on R1 RCM

Analysts seem to have a generally positive outlook on R1 RCM, with a consensus recommendation of ‘Buy’ and an average rating of 1.24. The company’s expected earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter is projected to be $0.02. Over the past five days, R1 RCM’s stock performance has taken a positive turn, and year-to-date, the stock has seen an upside of 0.95%. In terms of short shares data, there are 27.33 million shares sold with a short interest cover period of 6.11 days.

R1 RCM: A Comparative Analysis

Looking at the bigger picture, the stock’s performance is relatively better than its industry peers. Despite a noticeable six-month price decrease of 41.66%, R1 RCM boasts an annual growth rate of 118.75%, surpassing the industry average of 9.70%. Analysts have upgraded revenue estimates for the fiscal year 2024, predicting a 122.20% increase in the current quarter revenue. Projections for the quarter ending March 2024 suggest revenue of $600.73 million.

Projected Growth and Earnings

R1 RCM has a history of a 24.86% earnings growth rate over the past five years. Forecasts suggest a substantial increase of 242.16% in 2024 earnings, despite a longer-term annual growth projection of -2.50%. The company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 19. In terms of ownership, insider ownership stands at 1.06%, while institutional holders own 93.27% of the stock, with New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. and Vanguard Group Inc being the top institutional holders.