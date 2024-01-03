en English
Business

R1 RCM Inc: A Stock to Watch in the Financial Sector

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:35 am EST
As the financial world spins on its axis, one company that has been making waves is R1 RCM Inc. (RCM). A NASDAQ-listed entity, R1 RCM ended its last trading session with a minimal price change of 0.95%, closing at $10.67 per share. Despite this slight fluctuation, the stock is currently trading 75.26% below its 52-week high of $18.70 and is 10.5% above its 52-week low of $9.55. This recent market activity places the company’s market valuation at approximately $4.47 billion.

Analysts’ Outlook on R1 RCM

Analysts seem to have a generally positive outlook on R1 RCM, with a consensus recommendation of ‘Buy’ and an average rating of 1.24. The company’s expected earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter is projected to be $0.02. Over the past five days, R1 RCM’s stock performance has taken a positive turn, and year-to-date, the stock has seen an upside of 0.95%. In terms of short shares data, there are 27.33 million shares sold with a short interest cover period of 6.11 days.

R1 RCM: A Comparative Analysis

Looking at the bigger picture, the stock’s performance is relatively better than its industry peers. Despite a noticeable six-month price decrease of 41.66%, R1 RCM boasts an annual growth rate of 118.75%, surpassing the industry average of 9.70%. Analysts have upgraded revenue estimates for the fiscal year 2024, predicting a 122.20% increase in the current quarter revenue. Projections for the quarter ending March 2024 suggest revenue of $600.73 million.

Projected Growth and Earnings

R1 RCM has a history of a 24.86% earnings growth rate over the past five years. Forecasts suggest a substantial increase of 242.16% in 2024 earnings, despite a longer-term annual growth projection of -2.50%. The company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 19. In terms of ownership, insider ownership stands at 1.06%, while institutional holders own 93.27% of the stock, with New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. and Vanguard Group Inc being the top institutional holders.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

