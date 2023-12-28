en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Quincy Krosby on the Importance of Broad-Based Market Rally for a Healthy Stock Market

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:22 am EST
Quincy Krosby on the Importance of Broad-Based Market Rally for a Healthy Stock Market

In a statement to FrankCNBC, Quincy Krosby, a market strategist at LPL Financial, highlighted the significance of a broad-based market rally in shaping a healthy stock market. Krosby stressed that a robust market doesn’t rely solely on a few stocks for upward movement. Instead, it features a diverse range of stocks leading the gains, indicating investors’ search for value across various sectors. Such market behavior is commonly interpreted as a sign of investor confidence and a stable investment environment.

A Deep Dive into Market Trends

The stock market soared to record highs in 2023, with the S&P 500 climbing nearly 25% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average leaping 13%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also witnessed a surge, rising by 44%. However, the outlook for 2024 is mixed amongst analysts. Some fear a potential downturn, while others anticipate slow but steady growth. The U.S. economy thrived in 2023, marked by declining inflation and robust hiring. The Fed plans to counteract its near-historic rate hikes with a series of cuts in the coming year. This move has been welcomed by some analysts while others caution it as a major risk for stocks.

Market Movements and Influences

The rise of artificial intelligence played a crucial role in boosting market gains, particularly for tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, and Nvidia. Earnings delivered by the S&P 500 indicated a level of concentration last seen in the 1970s, implying major companies might face significant challenges in the coming year. As 2023 ends, fund managers must decide whether to stick with the few colossal growth and technology names that powered equity indexes higher or to gamble on the rest of the market.

The Future of the Stock Market

Next year’s market will also depend on a host of other factors. These include whether inflation continues to subside, allowing the Fed to cut rates as expected, as well as the continued resilience of the U.S. economy. Some investors foresee a potential rotation into small or mid-cap tech stocks in 2024 if rates continue to moderate. Others believe the ‘Magnificent Seven’, including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla, will continue to attract investors hoping for a repeat of their 2023 performance. As the year concludes, the stock market remains in a slightly elevated position, with trading remaining light during this holiday-shortened week.

0
Business Investments Stock Markets
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zimbabwe's Festive Season Transport Woes: A Tale of Mismanagement and Exploitation

By Olalekan Adigun

Ratan Tata: A Birthday Tribute to His Educational Journey and Its Impact on His Career

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ethiopian Government Expands PPP Initiative to Housing Sector, Eyes 80,000 Units

By Ebenezer Mensah

Redtape Partners with ONDC: A Strategic Move Towards Democratising E-commerce

By Rafia Tasleem

ICICI Prudential AMC Gets RBI Nod to Acquire 9.95% Stake in Federal Ba ...
@Business · 16 mins
ICICI Prudential AMC Gets RBI Nod to Acquire 9.95% Stake in Federal Ba ...
heart comment 0
Signa’s Restructuring: A Mirror to European Real Estate’s Challenges

By Nitish Verma

Signa's Restructuring: A Mirror to European Real Estate's Challenges
Leadership Transition in Bihar’s JD(U): Political Speculations Run High

By Rafia Tasleem

Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
Million-Dollar Camel Farm in Afghanistan: A Beacon of Economic Hope

By BNN Correspondents

Million-Dollar Camel Farm in Afghanistan: A Beacon of Economic Hope
Indian Oil Marketing Companies’ Shares Soar to Record Highs Amid Declining Crude Prices

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Oil Marketing Companies' Shares Soar to Record Highs Amid Declining Crude Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Alexei Navalny Resurfaces in Arctic Prison Colony Amid Rising Concerns
3 mins
Alexei Navalny Resurfaces in Arctic Prison Colony Amid Rising Concerns
Marsh and Smith Rally to Secure Lead for Australia in Second Test Against Pakistan
3 mins
Marsh and Smith Rally to Secure Lead for Australia in Second Test Against Pakistan
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
4 mins
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
5 mins
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
7 mins
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
10 mins
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
10 mins
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
10 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
10 mins
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
12 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
30 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
39 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
42 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app