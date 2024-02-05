Quara Finance Company Sets Price Range for Upcoming Nomu Listing

Saudi Arabia's Quara Finance Company has set the offering price range for its upcoming listing on the Parallel Market (Nomu), linked to the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul). The range has been established at SAR 13 to SAR 15 per share. The financial enterprise aims to list a total of 2.65 million ordinary shares, which corresponds to 8.83% of its total issued share capital.

Role of Riyad Capital Company

The listing is being supervised by the Riyad Capital Company. The organization is acting as the financial advisor and lead manager for the transaction, ensuring a smooth process and a successful offering.

Investment Opportunities and Limitations

This offering is structured in such a way that it allows each eligible investor to subscribe for a minimum of 10 shares and up to a maximum of 1.49 million shares. This design provides a wide range of investment opportunities, from small-scale investors to large corporations.

Timelines and Refunds

The period assigned for bidding and book-building is scheduled from February 4th to February 8th, 2024. This phase is open to qualified investors interested in participating in the finance company's growth. Following the subscription period, any excess amounts from the subscription will be refunded. These refunds are expected to be completed by February 18th at the latest, ensuring a smooth transition for investors.