Business

PSX Surges: Gains 1,271 Points, Breaks Through 62,000 Mark!

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:26 am EST
PSX Surges: Gains 1,271 Points, Breaks Through 62,000 Mark!

In an impressive show of financial strength, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) demonstrated a bullish trend on Thursday, with the KSE-100 index, its prime indicator, soaring beyond the 1,000 points mark during intraday trading. The surge witnessed the index surpass the 62,000 mark, hitting 62,135 points at 11:25 am. This rise follows a similarly positive close on Wednesday, where the KSE-100 index ended the day at 60,863.62 points, reflecting a gain of 1,692.65 points or 2.86%.

The Rallying Stock Market

The bullish trend of the PSX aligns with JS Global’s technical outlook, which highlighted a significant daily gain on the index. The report also points out the ongoing dynamic activity in the stock market, indicating a vibrant economic atmosphere. The trading volume was strong, with around 669 million shares changing hands, marking a slight decrease from the 671 million shares traded in the previous session.

Market Insights and Predictions

Market experts observed a sharp bounce back in the market during the last two sessions following a correction, with expectations of interest rates declining in 2024. This anticipation has led to a broad-based rerating of the market. Faran Rizvi, head of equity sales at JS Global, mentioned that the market had recently tested a significant support level at the 58,700 point mark, followed by an observed upward correction.

Impressive Growth Despite Prior Slump

In spite of a massive bearish trend, investors turned the market bullish on Wednesday, as the PSX KSE-100 index registered a significant increase of 1,692.65 points (nearly 3%) to settle at 60,863.62 points. Almost all sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, fertilizer, chemical, oil and gas marketing, and exploration companies, opted for buying and remained in the green zone. The bullish trend was expected as a recovery from the last day’s downturn.

Business Pakistan Stock Markets
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

