PSX Skyrockets Over 1,500 Points, Breaks 64,000-Mark on the First Trading Day of 2024!

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) welcomed the dawn of 2024 with a significant rise, marking a buoyant start to the year. The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by an impressive 1,580 points, breaching the 64,000-point mark to settle at 64,031 points during the trading session commencing on Monday morning. This leap follows a positive closure in the previous trading session on Friday, where the market notched a 400-point gain, closing at 62,451.04 points.

Reflects Economic Revival

This recent surge in the PSX continues a series of record-breaking performances, underlining a bullish momentum in the Pakistani stock market. These gains are reflective of an economic revival in the country. Factors contributing to this upswing include a strengthening local currency, with the Pakistani Rupee holding its ground against the US Dollar and other currencies, and a decline in fuel prices. The gold rate in Pakistan on the first trading day of 2024 stood at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat gold, indicative of the country’s economic stability.

The Turnaround of 2023

In 2023, the PSX underwent a robust turnaround, with the KSE 100 Index hitting fresh peaks and generating a return of nearly 55% in Rupee terms. Despite facing challenges in the first half of the year, the resumption of the IMF program and a smooth transition of power to the interim government boosted investor confidence. The market continued its upward stride, crossing the 50,000 mark in October and reaching an all-time high of 66,426 in December. The year also saw a significant influx of foreign portfolio investment. However, 2023 was not a fruitful year for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), with only one IPO managing to raise funds.

Influences and Expectations

The energy sector’s performance and the anticipated dividend payouts, coupled with the government’s commitment to tackle circular debt, have instilled optimism among investors. The market also anticipates increased institutional investment in equities, driven by expectations of monetary easing in the coming months. The Central Bank’s announcement of a substantial rise in foreign exchange reserves, touching $7.8 billion in the week ending December 22, also buoyed the market. This increase is attributed to financial backing from both bilateral and multilateral sources.