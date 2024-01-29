PSE Unveils Significant Changes in Indices and Index Management Rules

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has announced sweeping changes in its indices, coupled with significant amendments to its index management rules, poised to take effect from February 5, 2024. The main PSE index and sectoral indices will remain unaltered, whilst the PSE Dividend Yield index and the PSE Midcap index will witness modifications following an intensive review of trading activity spanning from January to December 2023.

Reconfigurations in PSE MidCap and Dividend Yield Indices

Insightful adjustments are set to redefine the PSE MidCap and Dividend Yield indices. Filinvest REIT Corporation, previously a part of the PSE MidCap index, will make way for Petron Corporation. Simultaneously, the PSE Dividend Yield index will bid adieu to Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. and GMA Network, making room for the inclusion of China Banking Corporation and Synergy Grid & Development Philippines Inc.

Amendments in Policy on Index Management

Alongside the reshuffling of indices, the PSE is also recalibrating its Policy on Index Management. The revision aims to elucidate how shares held by pension funds in public companies are factored into the public float. The amended rules explicitly state that shares retained by pension funds for strategic endeavors, such as securing a board seat in the company, shall be categorized as non-free float shares. This amendment is effective immediately.

A Case That Prompted Policy Change

The impetus for this change was an incident involving the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS). GSIS acquired a substantial stake in Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), which significantly impacted the company's free float level during a tender offer for voluntary delisting. GSIS expressed an intention to maintain its shareholder status even post-delisting, leading to its shares being classified as non-public.