Business

PSE Anticipates Market Rebound with Doubling of IPOs in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:57 pm EST
PSE Anticipates Market Rebound with Doubling of IPOs in 2024

Amid a backdrop of economic recovery, the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the principal stock exchange in the country, is setting its sights on a promising 2024. This optimism stems from a forecasted surge in initial public offerings (IPOs), a potential indicator of a rebound in market activity following a rather disappointing performance in the preceding year.

Looking back at a Challenging Year

Market activity in 2023 was notably underwhelming as the number of firms delisting from the PSE outnumbered those making their debut. In a stark contrast to the targeted 14 IPOs, only three companies took the plunge into the market, while four others chose to voluntarily delist. This trend pointed to a generally lukewarm investor sentiment towards the Philippine market.

PSE’s Bold 2024 Forecast

However, the PSE is not letting the past dictate the future. Echoing this sentiment, PSE President Ramon Monzon has expressed confidence in a more robust market activity in 2024. At the heart of this optimism lies the expected doubling of IPOs. The PSE anticipates six companies to launch their IPOs in the coming year, beginning with an energy powerhouse, Citicore Renewable Energy Corp.

Economic Factors Fuelling Optimism

This upbeat market forecast is supported by several economic factors. Monzon revealed that the local stock barometer may trade within the 6,800 to 8,300 territory this year, indicating an upswing of at least 5.4 percent to as much as 28.7 percent. Furthermore, capital-raising activities are projected to reach P175 billion, with approximately P40 billion originating from the anticipated IPOs. Despite potential risks such as rising transport charges, electricity rates, and international oil prices, the PSE remains steadfast in its positive outlook for 2024.

As the world continues to grapple with the aftermath of the pandemic, these positive forecasts are seen as a testament to the resilience of the Philippine market and the growing investor confidence. As 2024 unfolds, all eyes will be on the PSE, watching for signs of this anticipated rebound.

Business Philippines Stock Markets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

