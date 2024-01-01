Predictions Roll In for S&P 500’s Top Performers of 2024

In the ever-evolving landscape of the stock market, predictions for the top performers of the S&P 500 index in 2024 have been unveiled by financial analysts. This analysis, based on company performance, market trends, and economic indicators, provides a roadmap for investors seeking to capitalize on stocks poised for growth. The highlighted stocks are Axsome Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Visa, CrowdStrike, Shopify, and Nvidia, set to outshine their peers potentially.

The Potential Powerhouses

Three contributors from The Motley Fool have predicted a significant rise for Axsome Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Axsome is betting on its late-stage pipeline with therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and migraine, which could lead to impressive growth. Novo Nordisk continues to show promising results with its weight loss drug, Wegovy, and its focus on diabetes and weight loss could fuel its growth further. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is expected to fortify its cystic fibrosis franchise and project positive results from late-stage studies of VX 548 in treating acute pain, potentially leading to significant profits in 2024.

Visa and its Cohorts: The Consistent Growers

Other potential top stocks for 2024 include Visa, CrowdStrike, Shopify, and Nvidia. Visa is known for its consistent growth and robust business model. CrowdStrike, a leading cybersecurity provider, is expected to maintain its strong position. Shopify, after its rebound, shows immense potential in the e-commerce industry. Lastly, Nvidia, riding the wave of the AI revolution, has shown remarkable revenue and earnings growth.

Utilities and ETFs: The Steady Performers

Despite being under pressure in 2023, utilities like Black Hills, Enbridge, and NextEra Energy are predicted to provide strong total returns in 2024. Additionally, the inclusion of low-cost ETFs, like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF, into investment portfolios is being viewed as a promising strategy.

The Watchlist: High Yield Stocks

The author’s watchlist for January 2024 offers a 3.81% dividend yield, prioritizing growth and focusing on potentially undervalued stocks based on dividend yield theory for a strong high yield dividend portfolio. Coca Cola Europacific Partners PLC CCEP and Essential Utilities WTRG have made their way to the watchlist, replacing Best Buy BBY and Discover Financial Services DFS.

In conclusion, while Wall Street analysts are generally bullish about the S&P 500 for 2024, there is a divergence of views. Investing in the index via exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds is recommended for long-term gains. As the year unfolds, these predictions will offer a valuable tool for those looking to optimize their investment strategies.