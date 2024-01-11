Predicted Range-Bound Market Trend: A Deep Dive into Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex

As the stock market gears for the opening bell on January 12, market enthusiasts and investors are keen to understand the performance and trends to anticipate. On the previous day, the Nifty 50 index found itself struggling to cross the resistance trendline at approximately 21,725, painting the picture of a range-bound market.

Analyst Predictions and Market Trends

Market experts are of the belief that if the index successfully crosses the resistance levels, which are stationed between 21,725 and 21,750, it might potentially scale to a new high of 21,834. The BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed at 71,721 and 21,647, respectively. Their closing figures indicate a bearish candlestick pattern, suggesting a potential range-bound trend in the days to come.

Support and Resistance Levels

The immediate support level for the Nifty is pegged at 21,500, while resistance is observed at 21,730. On a reassuring note, the India VIX, also referred to as the fear index, experienced a dip of 1.07% to 12.77, signaling a more comfortable situation for the market bulls. As for the Bank Nifty, support is found around the 47,000-46,900 mark, and a recovery is expected up to 47,838-48,000. According to technical analysis, intraday dips in the Bank Nifty could present lucrative buying opportunities.

Options Data and Stock Highlights

Options data reveal that maximum call open interest is located at the 21,700 strike, while the maximum put open interest is at the 21,600 strike, indicating key support and resistance levels. Stocks that have recorded high delivery percentages and are at the center of investor interest include Max Financial Services, IndiaMART InterMESH, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hindustan Unilever, and InterGlobe Aviation.

In other global markets, stocks opened higher after consumer-price index data showed slightly hotter than expected inflation in December, but later turned negative. Microsoft claimed the position of the most valuable U.S. company with a market value of approximately $2.9 trillion. Treasury yields experienced fluctuations, climbing after the CPI report. Bitcoin demonstrated volatility after the SEC sanctioned the first U.S. exchange-traded funds that hold the cryptocurrency to be sold to the public. Oil prices ascended, with front-month U.S. crude up by more than 2% to around $73 a barrel.