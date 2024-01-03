Pre-Market Trading Sees Significant Stock Movements

Wednesday’s pre-market trading session witnessed notable movements in a multitude of stocks. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) saw a significant surge, with its stock price catapulting over 70% to $22.26. In a similar vein, Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI) experienced a dramatic ascent, its stock soaring over 72% to $5.00. Ucommune International Ltd (UK)‘s shares enjoyed a substantial hike, escalating over 46% to $5.95. NexImmune, Inc. (NEXI)‘s shares also climbed over 46% to $3.60, while First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI) witnessed its stock price escalate over 41% to $5.41.

Stocks in Uptrend

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) shares were buoyant, up over 29% at $6.27. Founder Laurent Junique proposed to take the provider of outsourcing services private, offering a non-binding proposal of $6.60 per share in cash, a 37% premium to the previous closing price. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) enjoyed a rise of over 14% to $26.10, while Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (CREV) saw an 11% increase to $26.02. Other stocks like Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX), Hongli Group Inc. (HLP), AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS), Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA), and Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (AISP) also saw considerable gains.

Falling Stocks

However, certain stocks experienced declines. Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) fell over 15% to $1.25, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) dropped over 13% to $2.00, and Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) decreased over 12% to $2.92. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) declined over 10% to $20.51, Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) was down over 10% to $3.41, and Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) decreased over 10% to $2.68. Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) fell over 9% to $11.45, Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (CLDI) dropped over 8% to $1.32, and Iris Energy Limited (IREN) and Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) experienced declines over 7%.

Other Market Movements

Other noteworthy developments included Apple’s stock extending losses due to an analyst downgrade over soft iPhone sales, Bloomin’ Brands’ stock jumping after adding two new board members, and Tesla’s China-made EV sales surging 69% in December. The U.S. job openings for November are expected to hit 8.8 million. Stock index futures fell due to weakness in tech stocks, higher bond yields, and tensions in the Middle East. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s price rose in anticipation of U.S. SEC approval for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.