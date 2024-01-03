en English
Business

Potential Comeback Kings: Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows with Promising Outlooks

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
As the financial tides ebb and flow, numerous stocks currently trading near their 52-week lows are being earmarked by Wall Street experts for a potential resurgence. This is not a mere gamble on low-performing securities. Instead, these stocks are believed to hold a moderate buy consensus, backed by solid rationales.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is grappling with competitive pressures but trades at a bargain compared to the sector median. Despite the challenges, this pharmaceutical giant has the potential to bounce back.

Amerisafe (AMSF)

Next up is Amerisafe (AMSF), a workers’ compensation specialist. The company stands to gain from an improved economic backdrop and the increased severity of claims, making it a potential victor in the eyes of some analysts.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is wrestling with the rise of electric vehicles and clean energy. However, the high energy density of hydrocarbons could ensure its relevance, keeping it in the running for a potential comeback.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and British American Tobacco (BTI)

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) could cash in on the growth of the global food processing market. Meanwhile, British American Tobacco (BTI) may find a silver lining in vaping amid declining smoking statistics.

SSR Mining (SSRM) and ZTO Express (ZTO)

If the Federal Reserve reduces interest rates, SSR Mining (SSRM) could entice investors. Lastly, ZTO Express (ZTO), a Chinese express delivery company, faces challenges but could benefit from a stabilized U.S. economy.

These stocks, while currently languishing near their 52-week lows, have analysts predicting a potential comeback. However, the article emphasizes the importance of due diligence by investors and advises against relying solely on the recommendations of analysts. After all, in the vast ocean of the stock market, the waves can be unpredictable, and the currents, unforgiving.

Business Stock Markets United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

