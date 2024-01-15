en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Positive Week for the Nigerian Stock Exchange: A Glimpse into Significant Equity Gains

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Positive Week for the Nigerian Stock Exchange: A Glimpse into Significant Equity Gains

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) has concluded a week of positive performance, with the All-Share Index (ASI) experiencing a 4.24% increase to end at 83,042.96 points. This rise was propelled by the impressive performance of certain equities, notably Julius Berger (JBERGER), BUA Foods (BUAFOODS), Dangote Sugar Refinery (DANGSUGAR), and Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK).

Noteworthy Equity Performances

Julius Berger (JBERGER) saw an outstanding growth of 31.94%, with its share price currently pegged at NGN 56.50. This performance ranks it 24th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. BUA Foods (BUAFOODS) experienced a solid 15.54% gain, with its share price standing at NGN 227.50, making it the 51st ranked performer on the NGX. Dangote Sugar Refinery (DANGSUGAR) saw a 4.92% improvement, with its share price at NGN 68.20, ranking 44th, while Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK) saw a 2.89% increase, with its share price at NGN 43.00, ranking it 65th in year-to-date performance on the NGX.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist and Market Analysis

The Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist, which lists these stocks, is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold. Instead, it suggests potential trading or investment opportunities for investors to consider. However, it is vital for investors to consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions. This recommendation underscores the importance of data-driven journalism, particularly in the realm of financial news, where decisions based on accurate, timely information can have significant implications.

Optimistic Market Outlook

Despite the NGX experiencing its first bearish trading day in 2024, market analysts predict that bullish trends will dominate the market’s performance, driven by positioning for 2023 full-year earnings releases and dividend declarations. Notwithstanding the weak macro environment, which poses a significant challenge for corporate earnings, investors are advised to take positions in fundamentally justified stocks.

0
Business Nigeria Stock Markets
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
25 seconds ago
Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad's B2C Segment
In a significant move to bolster its operations in India, educational technology firm upGrad has named Govind Kumar as the new President for the Working Professionals (B2C) segment. Kumar, a seasoned veteran with a decade of experience in the retail and consumer arenas, previously steered Hopscotch’s business trajectory in India, catapulting it to become a
Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad's B2C Segment
Bona Unveils Bona Mega EVO: A Technological Leap in Wood Floor Lacquers
36 seconds ago
Bona Unveils Bona Mega EVO: A Technological Leap in Wood Floor Lacquers
Kontron's Positive Financial Outlook: Expects Increase in Sales, Profits for 2024
56 seconds ago
Kontron's Positive Financial Outlook: Expects Increase in Sales, Profits for 2024
Thor Explorations' Segilola Mine Triumphs Amid Challenges, Sets Stage for a Promising 2024
26 seconds ago
Thor Explorations' Segilola Mine Triumphs Amid Challenges, Sets Stage for a Promising 2024
Cowbell Expands Cyber Insurance Coverage in UK: A Significant Move in Cybersecurity
30 seconds ago
Cowbell Expands Cyber Insurance Coverage in UK: A Significant Move in Cybersecurity
COPL Requests Exemptions Amid Financial Struggles and Upcoming Offering
30 seconds ago
COPL Requests Exemptions Amid Financial Struggles and Upcoming Offering
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
36 seconds
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
40 seconds
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
43 seconds
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
57 seconds
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
1 min
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
1 min
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
1 min
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
1 min
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
1 min
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app