Business

Positive Stock Market Trends Amid Political Uncertainties and VAT Hike

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Positive Stock Market Trends Amid Political Uncertainties and VAT Hike

In the wake of recent political uncertainties and a VAT hike, the stock market has maintained a positive trend despite low activity levels. The All-Share Price Index ascended by 30.12 points, while the S&P SL20 index rose by 17.62 points. The total turnover was recorded at Rs 335 million, with no crossings reported. Significant turnover contributors included Expolanka Holdings, CTC, Associated Motor Finance, HNB, Sampath Bank, NDB, and Royal Ceramic. With 14.9 million shares traded across 7000 transactions, the Sri Lankan rupee rose against the US dollar, closing at 322.20/40 compared to the earlier 323.90/324.00.

Global Stock Market Trends

The global stock market has had its strongest year since 2019, with the MSCI World index and S&P 500 index increasing by 22% and 24% respectively in 2023. This upward trend is due to shifting expectations around interest rates and faster-than-anticipated declines in Western inflation. Tech stocks have been significant contributors to these gains, with the Nasdaq Composite index increasing by 43%. However, the London’s FTSE 100 lagged behind, rising less than 4% in 2023 due to inflation concerns in the UK and its sector composition.

Stock Market Outlook for 2024

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee outlines five fundamental tailwinds facing stocks in 2024. These include falling inflation, a dovish Fed, sliding interest rates, PMI showing strong earnings growth, and positive investor inflows. Historical data shows that the market has had a total return of more than 25% 27 times, with the average total return being 10.2% in the years following a gain of 25% or more. Despite the phenomenal 2023, long-term investors are advised to stay invested and consider investing in index funds like Vanguard S&P 500 or SPDR S&P 500.

Current Market Conditions and Future Implications

The S&P 500 concluded 2023 with a 4% gain in December and a total return of 26%. This upswing was fueled by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence technology. However, inflation and interest rates continue to be concerns for Wall Street in 2024. While the economy grew by 4.9% in the third quarter, U.S. corporations are grappling with increased debt costs and rising default rates. The New York Fed’s recession probability model estimates a 51.8% chance of a U.S. recession within the next 12 months. Analysts expect modest earnings and revenue growth for S&P 500 companies in the fourth quarter, with energy and communication services sectors showing the highest percentage of analyst buy ratings.

Business Sri Lanka Stock Markets
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

