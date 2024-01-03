Plains All American Pipeline LP’s Stock Performance and Projections

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA), an energy sector player specializing in the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry, began trading on January 2, 2024, at $15.15. This modest increase from the previous day, however, witnessed intraday fluctuations, peaking at $15.30 and bottoming at $15.13. Ultimately, the stock closed at the opening price of $15.15.

PAA’s Performance in Focus

Over the past 52 weeks, PAA’s stock price has oscillated between $11.28 and $16.05. The company has demonstrated a commendable five-year growth rate in yearbook sales of 20.95% and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) of 10.86%. Plains All American Pipeline LP has approximately $698.35 million outstanding shares and a market float of $463.12 million. The company’s workforce is approximately 4100 strong.

Financial Highlights and Projections

Financially, Plains All American Pipeline LP exceeded expectations in its latest quarterly report with an EPS of $0.35, surpassing the consensus estimate. Analysts project an EPS of 0.4 for the current fiscal year and foresee a long-term decline of -1.40% over the next five years. The company’s diluted EPS stands at 1.34 and is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter and 1.38 in the following year.

Stock Volatility and Market Position

Plains All American Pipeline LP’s stock has shown lower volatility over the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days. The company’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.33, and the 200-day Moving Average is $14.36. The company faces resistance levels at $15.36, $15.41, and $15.53, with support levels at $15.19, $15.07, and $15.02. Plains All American Pipeline LP has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion with annual sales of $57,342 million and an income of $1,037 million.

In a recent trading session, the stock reached $15.30, illustrating a +0.99% shift from the previous day’s close. Despite this, the stock has seen a decline of 4.11% in the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector’s gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500’s gain of 4%. The company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold) with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.69, signifying a discount relative to the industry’s average Forward P/E of 11.88.