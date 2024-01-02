Phunware Inc Shares Experience a Drop but Analysts Maintain ‘Buy’ Rating

Shares of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN), a NASDAQ-listed company, have seen a recent drop in value. The company’s shares fell by 7.13% to $0.08 in the latest trading session, with 9.32 million shares changing hands. This downward shift in price brings the firm’s market valuation to $14.66 million.

Falling Below the 52-Week High

The current share price is a significant tumble from the 52-week high of $1.15, albeit slightly above the 52-week low of $0.07. With a beta of 10.17, Phunware’s shares indicate high volatility compared to the overall market.

Analysts’ Perspectives and Share Performance

Despite the recent price drop, analysts have given Phunware Inc a consensus recommendation rating of Buy with a mean rating of 1.00. The company is expected to post a negative EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter. Phunware Inc has shown a positive performance over the past five days with a 2.50% increase. However, it has declined by 89.40% year-to-date and 31.09% over the last 30 days.

Short Interest and Price Target

With 12.91 million shares sold short, Phunware Inc has a short interest cover period of 2.5 days. Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $0.78 for the stock, implying a potential upside. Despite a share value decrease of 84.81% over the past 6 months, the company has outperformed its industry peers, which have an average growth rate of 20.20%.

Revenue Estimates and Earnings Report

Upgrades in fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates are based on analysts’ projections. The current quarter revenue is predicted to be $2.1 million, representing a 56.00% decline compared to the same quarter last year. Phunware Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is anticipated to be released between March 21 and March 25.

Insiders hold 14.73% of the company’s shares, and institutional holders own 5.07%. Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc. are the top institutional shareholders. Despite recent challenges, Phunware Inc continues to offer a compelling investment opportunity as per analysts’ consensus.

