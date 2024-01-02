en English
Business

Phunware Inc Shares Experience a Drop but Analysts Maintain ‘Buy’ Rating

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Phunware Inc Shares Experience a Drop but Analysts Maintain ‘Buy’ Rating

Shares of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN), a NASDAQ-listed company, have seen a recent drop in value. The company’s shares fell by 7.13% to $0.08 in the latest trading session, with 9.32 million shares changing hands. This downward shift in price brings the firm’s market valuation to $14.66 million.

Falling Below the 52-Week High

The current share price is a significant tumble from the 52-week high of $1.15, albeit slightly above the 52-week low of $0.07. With a beta of 10.17, Phunware’s shares indicate high volatility compared to the overall market.

(Read Also: Soligenix’s Bivalent Vaccine Provides 100% Protection Against Deadly Viruses)

Analysts’ Perspectives and Share Performance

Despite the recent price drop, analysts have given Phunware Inc a consensus recommendation rating of Buy with a mean rating of 1.00. The company is expected to post a negative EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter. Phunware Inc has shown a positive performance over the past five days with a 2.50% increase. However, it has declined by 89.40% year-to-date and 31.09% over the last 30 days.

Short Interest and Price Target

With 12.91 million shares sold short, Phunware Inc has a short interest cover period of 2.5 days. Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $0.78 for the stock, implying a potential upside. Despite a share value decrease of 84.81% over the past 6 months, the company has outperformed its industry peers, which have an average growth rate of 20.20%.

(Read Also: Vroom Inc.’s Stock Price Dips as Financial Analysts Maintain Hold Recommendation)

Revenue Estimates and Earnings Report

Upgrades in fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates are based on analysts’ projections. The current quarter revenue is predicted to be $2.1 million, representing a 56.00% decline compared to the same quarter last year. Phunware Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is anticipated to be released between March 21 and March 25.

Insiders hold 14.73% of the company’s shares, and institutional holders own 5.07%. Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc. are the top institutional shareholders. Despite recent challenges, Phunware Inc continues to offer a compelling investment opportunity as per analysts’ consensus.

