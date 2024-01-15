Photronics, Inc.: A Snapshot of Consistent Growth and Robust Profitability

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB), a technology sector stalwart specializing in semiconductor equipment and materials, opened its stock at a confident $29.27 on January 12, 2024. The trading day saw the stock rise to a peak of $29.345, before settling slightly lower at $29.11. This fluctuation falls within the company's 52-week range of $13.86 to $32.60, a testament to the company's consistent growth and resilience.

A Snapshot of Growth

Over five years, Photronics has demonstrated a sales growth rate of 10.98% and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth rate of 12.75%. The company's market float stands at $57.40 million, bolstered by 61.31 million outstanding shares. Significantly, the company boasts an insider ownership of 8.32%, and an institutional ownership of 89.44%.

Profitability and Performance

Photronics employs 1885 individuals and prides itself on strong profitability margins: a gross margin of 37.68%, an operating margin of 28.37%, and a pretax margin of 30.26%. The net margin stands at a healthy 14.07%, with a return on equity recorded at 13.89%. Analysts are optimistic about the company's future, predicting earnings of 2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. They also forecast an EPS growth of 10.00% over the next five years.

Financial Health Indicators

Photronics' current financial health indicators are robust, with a quick ratio of 3.97, a price to sales ratio of 2.03, and a price to free cash flow of 10.62. The company's diluted EPS is 2.03, with projections of reaching 0.49 in the next quarter and 2.60 in one year. The stock's trading volume was 0.49 million in the last five days, reflecting investor confidence.

Market Position and Future Prospects

Photronics' 50-day Moving Average is $24.64, and its 200-day Moving Average is $21.69. The company has resistance levels at $29.36, $29.72, and $30.10, with support levels at $28.61, $28.23, and $27.87. The current market cap is 1.81 billion, with annual sales of 892,080K and annual income of 125,490K. Last quarter, sales were 227,470K and income was 44,610K. With these numbers and the company's consistent growth, Photronics appears well-positioned for a strong future.