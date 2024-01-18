Philippine Stock Market Takes a Dip Amidst Regional Recovery

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi), registering a decline of 0.97% or 64.49 points, closed at 6,572.51, while the broader all-share index followed suit, dropping by 0.84% or 29.57 points to 3,476.66. This slump comes amidst an otherwise promising trend of recovery in the region's stock markets. The fall in the Philippine shares is largely attributed to increased profit-taking activities by investors, a clear sign of a sell-off. It implies that shareholders, believing the stocks have peaked or are due for a correction, have opted to cash in on their recent gains.

Advertisment

Underlying Factors for the Decline

The decline in the Philippine stock market is a consequence of a myriad of factors. Most Asian stocks took a hit after China's fourth-quarter growth figures fell short of expectations. Additionally, investor sentiment was marred by the grim forecast that the government would fail to hit economic growth targets through 2025 due to high-interest rates. Net foreign buying, which reached PHP 63.22 million, was significantly lower than the PHP 461.86 million net foreign inflows recorded a day earlier. The local stock market came perilously close to the 6,500 level as investors became apprehensive that recent economic data could lead to less aggressive rate cuts.

PSE's Strategic Priorities and Initiatives

Advertisment

Despite the downturn, the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) remains committed to democratizing the market through policy and program reforms to make it more accessible to retail investors. The PSE's strategic priorities for 2024-2026 include expanding the product portfolio, improving market liquidity, and pursuing new growth areas. PSE president and CEO, Ramon S. Monzon, highlighted the decline in trading volume, which reached a peak of about P11 billion worth of daily trading in January 2021. To attract more investments, the PSE will work closely with regulators and government entities to implement regulatory reforms. These include reducing stock transaction tax and dividend tax, and forging partnerships with financial technology service providers.

Global Factors Impacting the Stock Market

Global stock markets, including the Philippine stock market, are on a downward trajectory due to factors like central bankers pushing back against market expectations for interest rate cuts, the rise of bond yields, and disappointing economic news from China. European stocks are falling because of concerns about China's economy, with the Shanghai Composite Index plummeting to a 3 1/2 year low. Japan's Nikkei Stock Index also receded from a nearly 34-year high due to weakness in Chinese stocks and economic concerns about Japan's largest trading partner. Rising US long-term treasury yields and stronger-than-expected US retail sales data have reduced hopes for near-term rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.