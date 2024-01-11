en English
Business

Philippine Stock Market Rises Amid Anticipation of Lower US Inflation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
Philippine stock shares experienced an uplifting turn, finishing with a rise at 6,613 points. This advantageous shift in the stock market was influenced by the anticipation of a lower inflation rate in the United States for December. With investors often sensitive to inflation data due to its potential implications on market trends and monetary policy decisions, the market reaction to this expected decrease is of considerable importance.

Forecasted Economic Growth and Market Recovery

First Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC) projects the Philippine economy to grow by 6 percent this year, creating a conducive environment for the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) to rise to as high as 7,500 points by year’s end. Corporate earnings are projected to grow by 11 percent, providing the PSEi with a price to earnings ratio of 12.6 times to 13.6 times. Despite a downward trend by 1 percent in 2023, the benchmark index was up by 67.62 points as the market opened for the year.

The Influence of Global Inflation Trends and Monetary Policy

Investors worldwide have set their sights on the release of US inflation data, which will impact the US Federal Reserve’s next policy action. The potential decrease in the inflation rate is expected to have a positive effect on the Philippine stock market, as well as other markets globally. The World Bank’s projection of the Philippines as one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia for 2024 has further fueled this optimism. Other Asian stock markets also rose in anticipation of the US inflation data and gains on Wall Street.

Looking Forward: Expectations and Predictions

FMIC predicts a recovery in the Philippine stock market this year due to improving sentiment, declining inflation and interest rates, and corporate income growth. The benchmark PSEi could reach a promising 7,000–7,500 in 2024, supported by 11 percent earnings per share growth. The potential easing of bond yields is also expected to boost the attractiveness of the stock market. The market continues to expect a cut in rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which would likely have a positive impact on emerging Asian currencies and equities, including the Philippine peso.

In conclusion, the Philippine stock market remains bullish in 2024 due to an improving business climate, with optimism on higher GDP growth, lower inflation, and possible interest rate reduction. The country’s finance sector anticipates continued positive trends, closely linked to global monetary dynamics and economic forecasts.

Business Philippines Stock Markets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

