Business

Philippine Stock Exchange Marks 27.8% Increase in Capital Raised in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:27 pm EST
The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) observed a significant surge in capital inflow, marking an increase of 27.8 percent from the previous year. The PSE successfully raised a robust capital worth P140.95 billion from primary and secondary shares in 2023. This encouraging rise can be attributed to various financial activities, including three initial public offerings (IPOs), five follow-on offerings, five stock rights offerings, and 11 private placements.

Market Performance Amid Challenges

Despite facing a challenging environment, the PSE’s market capitalization witnessed a growth of 1.1 percent, amounting to P16.74 trillion. An additional positive development was the decrease in net foreign selling, which dropped to P53.67 billion from P68.05 billion. These developments underscore the resilience and adaptability of the Philippine stock market in a volatile economic landscape.

Future Outlook and Strategic Moves

Ramon Monzon, the PSE president, and CEO, pointed out several positive macroeconomic indicators propelling this performance. He highlighted a higher GDP growth rate, controlled inflation, and potential interest rate cuts as key factors that could lead to enhanced corporate earnings in the following year. Further, Monzon expressed a confident outlook for the stock market’s future performance.

Monzon also shed light on the PSE’s commitment to introducing new products, implementing regulatory reforms, and increasing market participation. As part of their strategy to maintain market growth, the PSE aims to attract more foreign investors and inspire additional companies to list their shares.

Performance of the PSE Index

Over the years, the PSE index has managed to maintain levels between 6,000 and 7,000 from 2012 to 2023. The Philippine peso concluded the year as one of the top-performing currencies in the region. Despite a weak close on the last trading day, the PSE index exhibited a strong performance throughout the year, reflecting the robustness of the Philippine economy.

Business Philippines Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

