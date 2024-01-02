en English
Business

Philippine Stock Exchange Eyes Major Rebound in IPO Activity for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Philippine Stock Exchange Eyes Major Rebound in IPO Activity for 2024

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) is set to witness a substantial surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2024, a promising turnaround following a subdued period. After experiencing a year where company delistings outnumbered new listings, the PSE is poised for a revival in its capital market activity. This shift is indicative of a growing investor confidence in the Philippines economy, as companies once again look to the public market for capital expansion.

A Year of Subdued IPO Activity

In the preceding year, the PSE recorded a disappointing number of only three IPOs, falling considerably short of the targeted 14. This downturn was exacerbated by four companies opting for voluntary delisting, contributing to a lackluster year for the exchange. However, the PSE’s outlook for the current year is significantly more optimistic, with projections hinting at a doubling of IPOs.

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp Takes the Lead

The resurgence of IPO activity is set to kick off with Citicore Renewable Energy Corp, a clear demonstration of the revived investor confidence in the country’s economy. The forthcoming IPOs reflect an optimistic shift in the Philippine capital market’s activity, suggesting a departure from the previous year’s underperformance.

A Positive Economic Sign

PSE President Ramon Monzon’s official statement expressing these expectations is a testament to the renewed optimism surrounding the Philippine stock market. The anticipated increase in IPOs is viewed as a positive economic sign, reflecting growing investor confidence and a potential rebound in the Philippine capital market’s activity.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

