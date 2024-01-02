en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Philippine Stock Exchange Eyes Major Rebound in IPO Activity for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Philippine Stock Exchange Eyes Major Rebound in IPO Activity for 2024

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) is set to witness a substantial surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2024, a promising turnaround following a subdued period. After experiencing a year where company delistings outnumbered new listings, the PSE is poised for a revival in its capital market activity. This shift is indicative of a growing investor confidence in the Philippines economy, as companies once again look to the public market for capital expansion.

A Year of Subdued IPO Activity

In the preceding year, the PSE recorded a disappointing number of only three IPOs, falling considerably short of the targeted 14. This downturn was exacerbated by four companies opting for voluntary delisting, contributing to a lackluster year for the exchange. However, the PSE’s outlook for the current year is significantly more optimistic, with projections hinting at a doubling of IPOs.

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp Takes the Lead

The resurgence of IPO activity is set to kick off with Citicore Renewable Energy Corp, a clear demonstration of the revived investor confidence in the country’s economy. The forthcoming IPOs reflect an optimistic shift in the Philippine capital market’s activity, suggesting a departure from the previous year’s underperformance.

A Positive Economic Sign

PSE President Ramon Monzon’s official statement expressing these expectations is a testament to the renewed optimism surrounding the Philippine stock market. The anticipated increase in IPOs is viewed as a positive economic sign, reflecting growing investor confidence and a potential rebound in the Philippine capital market’s activity.

0
Business Philippines Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Consolidation: Ashok Leyland, GSFC, and JBM Auto Shine

By BNN Correspondents

Hindustan Unilever Slapped with Rs 447.5 Crore GST Demand, Shares Dip

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Experiences Sharp Downturn Amid Rising Volatility

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage

By Rafia Tasleem

Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, ...
@Business · 31 mins
Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, ...
heart comment 0
Indonesia’s December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?
Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink
Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources
South African Rand Begins 2024 Weaker Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global Economic Shifts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

South African Rand Begins 2024 Weaker Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global Economic Shifts
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
3 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
3 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
12 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
22 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
28 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
28 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
28 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
29 mins
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
36 mins
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app