Philippine Stock Exchange Expects to Double IPOs in 2024

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has projected a positive outlook for 2024, with a significant rebound in initial public offerings (IPOs). This renewed optimism comes after a challenging year for the PSE, marked by more companies choosing to delist than to make their debut on the exchange.

A Slowdown in IPOs

In 2023, the PSE recorded only three IPOs, dramatically falling short of its ambitious target of 14. This slowdown was underscored by the voluntary withdrawal of four companies from the exchange, reflecting a period of uncertainty and turbulence in the Philippine capital market.

Anticipated Rebound in 2024

However, PSE President Ramon Monzon forecasts a turnaround in 2024. He has expressed optimism for the coming year, citing that at least six companies are slated to go public. Among the first of these is the Citicore Renewable Energy Corp., with its P12.9 billion maiden share sale. If these projections hold true, the number of IPOs would double from the previous year, marking a significant upswing in market activity.

Propelling Factors

Monzon’s optimism is bolstered by expected improvements in macroeconomic indicators, with the Philippines projected to lead the ASEAN region in GDP growth at 6.2 percent. The PSE index is anticipated to range from 6,800 to 8,300 points, reflecting a robust market sentiment for 2024. Additionally, the proposed Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act, aimed at reducing stock transaction tax and lowering the dividend tax on non-resident aliens, is anticipated to further stimulate the capital market.

In conclusion, the PSE’s outlook for 2024 suggests a potential upturn in the Philippine capital market’s activity, a sharp contrast to the preceding year. This shift signals a more positive sentiment, with the Philippine Stock Exchange expecting to double IPOs in 2024.