Business

Philippine Shares Conclude the Year in the Red

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 10:50 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:40 am EST
Philippine Shares Conclude the Year in the Red

As the curtains fell on the trading year of 2023, Philippine shares painted a somber picture, with the stock market index closing at 6,450 points. This downward trend underscored a cautious or uncertain stance among investors, who appeared to prefer the sidelines in the year-end trading activities, resulting in a subdued closure to the annual market operations. This information, capturing the pulse of the Philippine economy, was aired on ‘The World Tonight,’ a program of the ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC).

Year-End Market Performance

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) concluded the year at 6,450.04 points, a drop of 69.07 points or 1.06 percent from the preceding day’s close. This translates to a 1.77 percent decline year on year. The local bourse encountered challenges stemming from macroeconomic factors, which led to a mixed performance in the market with some sectors witnessing gains while others experienced declines.

(Read Also: Philippines Bolsters South China Sea Defense with BrahMos Missile Acquisition)

The Peso in Focus

Amid the market’s mixed performance, the peso appreciated against the US dollar, closing at P55.37:$1. This was ascribed to the seasonal upsurge in spending ahead of the New Year holidays and the US dollar’s weakness against major global currencies. Economists have expressed caution, pinpointing global monetary tightening, rising inflation, and geopolitical uncertainties as factors shaping the peso’s performance in 2023 and the outlook for 2024.

(Read Also: Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers)

Market Sentiment and Outlook

Investors’ caution was mirrored in the thin total value turnover of P3.9 billion and a negative market breadth. Despite this caution, elsewhere in Asia, markets were upbeat, with investors wagering on the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates as early as March. Market sentiment has been largely positive since the Fed’s last meeting, and the ‘Santa Claus rally’ has historically seen stocks tick higher during the end-of-year holiday period.

The PSEi ended the year lower by 106.35 points from its 2022 closing of 6,556.39 but has remained generally steady at 6,000 to 7,000 levels since 2012. Investors are keeping a close eye on inflation, which the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said may settle within the 3.6 to 4.4 percent range. Asian stocks are on track for their best year since the pandemic but continue to underperform global peers. The market will continue to watch the US economy’s progress, which has seen a moderating inflation and a strong labor market since late October, fueling beliefs that it can sidestep a recession.

Business Philippines Stock Markets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

