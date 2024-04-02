Petronet LNG, Endurance Tech, Jindal Saw: Stocks Poised for Up to 11% Returns

On April 2, the Indian stock market witnessed nuanced movements, with the Nifty slightly declining by 0.04 percent, unable to hold the 22,500 level. Amid these fluctuations, investment opportunities have emerged, notably in Petronet LNG, Endurance Technologies, and Jindal Saw, each offering promising short-term returns. This analysis delves into the technical underpinnings that make these stocks attractive buys at their current market prices (CMP).

Market Context and Opportunities

The Indian VIX, a measure of market volatility, hit a three-month low, signalling comfort for investors and a bullish sentiment on Dalal Street. The Nifty's close above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the relative strength index (RSI) at 60 suggests a neutral to positive market outlook. Similarly, the Bank Nifty, despite a minor decline, shows underlying strength, particularly bolstered by HDFC Bank's significant participation. In this market scenario, Petronet LNG, Endurance Technologies, and Jindal Saw stand out as strong buys based on their technical setups.

Detailed Analysis of Selected Stocks

Petronet LNG shows a robust recovery pattern, with a promising 7 percent return potential