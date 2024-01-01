Pakistan Stock Exchange Kicks off 2024 with Record Surge

The air was electric at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on the first day of 2024. The KSE-100 index, the barometer of market performance, marked a significant 3.54 percent day-on-day increase, closing at a staggering 64,661.78 points. This surge was the second-largest single-day rise in the history of PSX, giving a strong start to the year after a stellar performance in 2023.

A Record-Breaking Start

Early morning trade saw the KSE-100 index soaring to 63,935.56 points by 10 a.m., marking a 2.38 percent increase. However, the market continued its bullish trend, closing even higher. A total of 625,147,050 shares, worth Rs.18.525 billion, changed hands during the day. The top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd, WorldCall Telecom, and Cnergyico Pk, while Unilever Pakistan Foods saw a maximum increase of Rs.300.00 per share price.

Factors Driving the Surge

The remarkable growth was attributed to several factors. There was a high demand for shares in the oil and gas sector, with OGDC, PPL, PSO, and SNGP among the top performers. Raza Jafri of Intermarket Securities mentioned that energy stocks opened strongly. The government’s focus on resolving the circular debt issue in the energy sector and expectations of a shift from fixed income to equities due to anticipated monetary easing further fueled the surge. Mohammed Sohail of Topline Securities linked the surge to the release of funds to independent power producers and the new year’s allocation to the stock market.

Building on the Momentum of 2023

The PSX had a record run in 2023, with the KSE-100 index delivering a return of nearly 55 percent in rupee terms. This strong performance was driven by various factors, including a smooth transition of power to the interim government, an agreement with the IMF for a 3 billion nine-month Stand By Arrangement (SBA), and reforms in the energy sector. Foreign investors also played a significant role, with the highest monthly net inflow of foreign portfolio investment in four years recorded in November 2023. In light of these developments, Ali Malik from First National Equity pointed to the government’s actions on the circular debt and improving macroeconomic factors as reasons for a positive market outlook, expecting growth throughout 2024.

