Business

Opko Health Inc: An Insight into Its Stocks and Financial Projections

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:38 pm EST
Opko Health Inc: An Insight into Its Stocks and Financial Projections

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) has witnessed a recent trading session that saw an exchange of 0.72 million shares, with the company’s stock beta recorded at 1.83. Despite a 1.66% increase in the last look, the stock’s current price of $1.53 remains significantly below its 52-week high of $2.24 but is 34.64% above its 52-week low of $1.00.

A Glance at the Financials

The market valuation of Opko Health Inc stands at $1.19 billion. The company’s 10-day average trading volume is 2.35 million shares, while its 3-month average is 2.01 million shares. The expected EPS (Earnings Per Share) for the current quarter is -$0.09. Despite a 4.06% decrease over the past five days, the stock has seen a year-to-date increase of 1.66%.

Analysts’ Take on OPK

Analysts have given OPK a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, with a mean rating of 1.00. None of the analysts rated the stock as Sell or Overweight, while six recommend it as a Buy, and none rated it as Underweight. Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $4.42 for the stock, which would require a significant increase from the current price.

Future Projections and Earnings

Upgraded fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates reflect higher expectations from the analysts. They forecast revenues of $177.53 million and $193.17 million for the current and next quarters, respectively. This indicates an expected sales growth of -4.20% for the current quarter and -18.70% for the next one. Over the past five years, the earnings growth rate was 3.51%, with a projected increase of 43.48% for 2024 and a 12.00% per year growth over the next five years.

Stakeholders and Insiders

Insiders hold 46.21% of the shares, while institutional holders own 22.41%. The Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc. are the top institutional holders, with 5.09% and 4.53% of the shares, respectively. Among mutual funds, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund hold the most shares.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

