Opko Health Inc: An Insight into Its Stocks and Financial Projections

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) has witnessed a recent trading session that saw an exchange of 0.72 million shares, with the company’s stock beta recorded at 1.83. Despite a 1.66% increase in the last look, the stock’s current price of $1.53 remains significantly below its 52-week high of $2.24 but is 34.64% above its 52-week low of $1.00.

A Glance at the Financials

The market valuation of Opko Health Inc stands at $1.19 billion. The company’s 10-day average trading volume is 2.35 million shares, while its 3-month average is 2.01 million shares. The expected EPS (Earnings Per Share) for the current quarter is -$0.09. Despite a 4.06% decrease over the past five days, the stock has seen a year-to-date increase of 1.66%.

Analysts’ Take on OPK

Analysts have given OPK a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, with a mean rating of 1.00. None of the analysts rated the stock as Sell or Overweight, while six recommend it as a Buy, and none rated it as Underweight. Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $4.42 for the stock, which would require a significant increase from the current price.

Future Projections and Earnings

Upgraded fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates reflect higher expectations from the analysts. They forecast revenues of $177.53 million and $193.17 million for the current and next quarters, respectively. This indicates an expected sales growth of -4.20% for the current quarter and -18.70% for the next one. Over the past five years, the earnings growth rate was 3.51%, with a projected increase of 43.48% for 2024 and a 12.00% per year growth over the next five years.

Stakeholders and Insiders

Insiders hold 46.21% of the shares, while institutional holders own 22.41%. The Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc. are the top institutional holders, with 5.09% and 4.53% of the shares, respectively. Among mutual funds, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund hold the most shares.