Opera Limited Announces Semi-Annual Dividend; Institutional Investors Adjust Positions

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), a prominent web browser and news service provider, has announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, with a yield of 5.8%, will be distributed to all shareholders recorded as of January 3rd and is payable on January 9th. The ex-dividend date is set for January 2nd.

Opera’s Stock Performance

Opera’s stock commenced trading at $13.23, accompanied by a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a more extended 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company’s market cap is currently at $1.17 billion, with a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. Over the past 12 months, the stock has experienced a low and high of $5.86 and $28.58, respectively.

Financial Health

The financial health of Opera appears robust, with a quick ratio and a current ratio both clocking in at 4.69. Furthermore, the company boasts a minimal debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The healthy ratios signal the company’s capability to meet short-term obligations and maintain financial stability. The latest quarterly earnings reported a $0.18 EPS and revenues of $102.64 million, surpassing analyst expectations. Additionally, Opera is predicted to post a 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors and Market Analysts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have been active in adjusting their positions in Opera. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Royal Bank of Canada, and Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. have all been identified as engaging in specific investments and changes. Moreover, The Goldman Sachs Group has recently begun covering Opera, issuing a “buy” rating with a price target of $16.50.

Opera Limited, known for its contributions to the Browser and News segment, offers various products including Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, Opera Touch, Opera for Computers, Opera GX, Apex Football, Opera VPN Pro, and Opera News.