en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Opera Limited Announces Semi-Annual Dividend; Institutional Investors Adjust Positions

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
Opera Limited Announces Semi-Annual Dividend; Institutional Investors Adjust Positions

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), a prominent web browser and news service provider, has announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, with a yield of 5.8%, will be distributed to all shareholders recorded as of January 3rd and is payable on January 9th. The ex-dividend date is set for January 2nd.

Opera’s Stock Performance

Opera’s stock commenced trading at $13.23, accompanied by a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a more extended 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company’s market cap is currently at $1.17 billion, with a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. Over the past 12 months, the stock has experienced a low and high of $5.86 and $28.58, respectively.

Financial Health

The financial health of Opera appears robust, with a quick ratio and a current ratio both clocking in at 4.69. Furthermore, the company boasts a minimal debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The healthy ratios signal the company’s capability to meet short-term obligations and maintain financial stability. The latest quarterly earnings reported a $0.18 EPS and revenues of $102.64 million, surpassing analyst expectations. Additionally, Opera is predicted to post a 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors and Market Analysts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have been active in adjusting their positions in Opera. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Royal Bank of Canada, and Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. have all been identified as engaging in specific investments and changes. Moreover, The Goldman Sachs Group has recently begun covering Opera, issuing a “buy” rating with a price target of $16.50.

Opera Limited, known for its contributions to the Browser and News segment, offers various products including Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, Opera Touch, Opera for Computers, Opera GX, Apex Football, Opera VPN Pro, and Opera News.

0
Business Investments Stock Markets
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ontario's 2023 Legislative Changes: Impacts on Finances, Industries, and Daily Life

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nashville's Luxury Hotel Boom: More Than Just a Bed for the Night

By Ayesha Mumtaz

RBI Reports Significant Return of Rs 2,000 Banknotes to Banking System

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Benchmark Indices Kick-off 2024 with Marginal Gains Amidst Volatility

By Rafia Tasleem

Netflix Defies Streaming Wars: January 2024 Lineup Revealed ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Netflix Defies Streaming Wars: January 2024 Lineup Revealed ...
heart comment 0
The College Degree Dilemma: Advantages, Regrets, and the Student Loan Turbulence

By Nimrah Khatoon

The College Degree Dilemma: Advantages, Regrets, and the Student Loan Turbulence
Electric Vehicle Sales Hit a Speed Bump: High Prices and Charging Woes Cause Concern

By BNN Correspondents

Electric Vehicle Sales Hit a Speed Bump: High Prices and Charging Woes Cause Concern
Indian Automakers Record Surge in SUV Sales, Small Car Sales Dip

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Automakers Record Surge in SUV Sales, Small Car Sales Dip
Chevron Anticipates 37th Year of Dividend Growth Amidst Stock Slump

By BNN Correspondents

Chevron Anticipates 37th Year of Dividend Growth Amidst Stock Slump
Latest Headlines
World News
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 min
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges
1 min
Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges
Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement
2 mins
Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement
Artificial Intelligence: The New Frontier in Healthcare
2 mins
Artificial Intelligence: The New Frontier in Healthcare
Mike Tomlin Sets Historic NFL Record With Steelers
3 mins
Mike Tomlin Sets Historic NFL Record With Steelers
Iga Swiatek's Dominant Performance Propels Poland into United Cup Quarter-Finals
3 mins
Iga Swiatek's Dominant Performance Propels Poland into United Cup Quarter-Finals
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: A Playoff-Caliber Showdown
3 mins
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: A Playoff-Caliber Showdown
NFL Week 17 Predictions: Key Matchups, Betting Lines, and Playoff Scenarios
4 mins
NFL Week 17 Predictions: Key Matchups, Betting Lines, and Playoff Scenarios
Titans vs. Texans: NFL Week 17 Game Preview and Streaming Options
4 mins
Titans vs. Texans: NFL Week 17 Game Preview and Streaming Options
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 min
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
35 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
42 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
5 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app