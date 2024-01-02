en English
Business

Omeros Corporation’s Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player’s Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Omeros Corporation, an established player in the Biotechnology Industry, witnessed a dip in its stock price on December 29, 2024. Opening at $3.49, the price was down by 7.10% from the preceding trading day. The stock fluctuated throughout the day, with a high of $3.57 and a low of $3.125, finally closing at $3.52. This was just another day in the volatile life of a stock, that has seen its shares range from $0.92 to $7.80 in the past year.

Financial Performance and Market Standing

Despite a commendable annual sales increase of 24.08% over the last five years, Omeros Corporation has been struggling with its average annual earnings per share (EPS), which stood at a negative value of -399.34%. The company, a part of the broader Healthcare sector, has a significant number of outstanding shares, with a float of $60.19 million and total outstanding shares of $62.83 million. It has a workforce of 196 individuals and has witnessed recent insider transactions including the purchase of 15,000 shares by the Chairman, CEO & President at $1.68 each, and a Director’s acquisition of 10,000 shares at $1.53 each.

Quarterly Report and Future Projections

The latest quarterly report painted a slightly positive picture with an EPS of -$0.6, marginally better than the consensus estimate of -$0.61. However, Omeros Corporation’s return on equity was reported at -332.58, and the EPS for the current fiscal year is expected to be zero. This is predicted to drop further to -399.34% for the next fiscal year. The company’s liquidity is represented by a quick ratio of 2.39, and its price to free cash flow over the last twelve months is 2.45.

Stock Movements and Analysts’ Ratings

While the diluted EPS over the trailing twelve months is 0.32, it is anticipated to decrease to -0.56 in the next quarter and -1.78 in one year. The volume of Omeros Corp.’s stock over the last 5 days was 0.99 million, up from the 0.72 million in the same period the previous year. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.04, and the 200-day Moving Average is $3.97. Analysts have set key resistance levels for the stock at $3.52, $3.77, and $3.96, with support levels at $3.07, $2.88, and $2.63. Furthermore, the company has a market capitalization of 205.58 million with 62,865K shares outstanding. Omeros Corporation’s annual sales currently stand at 0 K compared to an annual income of 47,420 K, with last quarter sales at 0 K and income at -37,750 K.

Business Health Stock Markets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

