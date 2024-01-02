Oman’s Stock Market Faces Challenges in 2023, Optimism Fuels 2024 Outlook

2023 marked a challenging year for Oman’s primary stock market index, the MSX30, which recorded a 7.1% drop, mirroring the global downturn in oil prices. The MSX30 concluded the year at 4514.07, while the MSX Total Return Index also suffered a 3% fall to 5,950.08, breaking the positive trend that had characterized the previous two years.

Financial and Industrial Sectors Bear the Brunt

The financial and industrial sectors felt the most significant impact, with the financial index falling by 6.5% and the industrials index plunging by 14.8%. Nevertheless, the services sector managed to weather the storm, recording a relatively minor 3.2% dip, buoyed by robust performances from companies such as Omantel and Abraj Energy.

Oman’s GDP Growth Slows, but Non-Oil Activities Show Promise

Oman’s overall GDP growth was projected to decelerate to 1.2%. However, non-oil activities demonstrated a promising trajectory. A boost in Oman’s credit rating by Fitch to BB+ also bolstered investor confidence. Market turnover swelled by 20.5% to RO 1.13 billion, and proactive measures to enhance market liquidity and lure foreign investment were viewed as positive indicators.

A Brighter Outlook for Omani Market

Analysts are forecasting a more favorable outlook for the Omani market, pointing to attractive valuations such as a high dividend yield and low price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects Oman’s real GDP to expand by 2.7% in 2024. The prospect of improved economic conditions, underpinned by government reforms and potentially higher hydrocarbon prices, kindles optimism for the Omani stock exchange’s performance in 2024.