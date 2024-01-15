Olive Resource Capital Inc. To Repurchase Shares: A Strategic Move Toward True Value

Olive Resource Capital Inc., a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company, has declared the approval of a new normal course issuer bid program. This initiative allows the firm to purchase up to 10,153,620 of its own common shares. This decision comes as the company's leadership believes that the current market price does not truly mirror its intrinsic value.

A Strategic Move for Olive

This announcement is significant as it represents about 10% of the company's public float. The bid is set to commence on January 18, 2024, and will end on January 17, 2025, unless the maximum number of shares are acquired before that date. Olive Resource Capital retains the right to terminate the bid at any moment. The purchases will occur via the TSX Venture Exchange and other permitted mediums.

Implications for Shareholders

For shareholders, the repurchasing of shares is projected to bring benefits. In line with the guidelines, all shares procured under this program will be cancelled. Canaccord Genuity Corp. has been appointed as the broker to administer this bid. This move follows Olive's previous bid from December 16, 2022, to December 15, 2023, during which it procured 2,594,000 shares at an average price of $0.029 each.

A Glimpse into Olive's Operations

Olive Resource Capital Inc. specializes in investing in natural resource firms at various stages of development. It's worth noting that any forward-looking statements in the announcement indicate that purchases under the bid are susceptible to market risks and uncertainties.