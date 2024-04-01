Oil Prices Steady Near Five-Month Highs Amid OPEC+ Cuts, Russian Attacks, and China's Economic Recovery

Oil prices remained steady near five-month highs on Monday, influenced by a concoction of tighter supply expectations, geopolitical tensions, and positive economic indicators from China. With Brent crude slightly down at $86.90 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude at $83.14 a barrel, investors are closely monitoring the evolving landscape of global oil supply and demand dynamics.

Supply Constraints and Geopolitical Risks

OPEC+ has committed to extending production cuts until the end of June, aiming to tighten supply during the Northern Hemisphere's summer. These cuts, alongside recent drone attacks on Russian refineries attributed to Ukraine, are expected to significantly impact Russia's fuel exports. Energy Aspects analysts highlight these geopolitical risks as a major factor contributing to robust demand fundamentals for the second quarter. This scenario is further compounded by nearly 1 million barrels per day of Russian crude processing capacity being offline, affecting high-sulphur fuel oil exports crucial for Chinese and Indian refineries.

Surprising Demand Resilience

Contrary to expectations, Europe's oil demand showcased resilience, with a 100,000 barrels per day increase year-on-year in February. This development contradicts Goldman Sachs analysts' forecasts, which anticipated a contraction in demand by 2024. Meanwhile, China's manufacturing sector has shown signs of recovery, expanding for the first time in six months as of March. This uptick supports oil demand in the world's largest crude importer, despite ongoing challenges in the property sector potentially dragging on the economy.

Global Economic Implications

