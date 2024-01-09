en English
Business

Oil Prices Drop Amid Oversupply Concerns, Stock Markets Rally on Fed Rate Cut Hopes

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:48 pm EST
Oil Prices Drop Amid Oversupply Concerns, Stock Markets Rally on Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Oil prices slumped on Monday, falling victim to concerns of an oversupply in the market, a situation heightened by a sharp price cut by Saudi Aramco. This resulted in a 4.1% drop in West Texas Intermediate and a 3.3% drop in Brent North Sea Crude. The plunge in oil prices was felt against a backdrop of fluctuating market conditions and considerations about global oil production and inventory levels.

Dynamics of the Oil Market

Global oil prices fell last Wednesday after surpassing the $80 per barrel mark following the OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday. In the United States, gasoline stockpiles showed an increase of 7.1 million barrels for the week ending Dec. 31, signaling a drop in demand. The international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $79.94 per barrel, down 0.08% from the previous session’s close. The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $76.92 per barrel, marking a 0.09% loss from the previous session’s closure.

OPEC+ decided to extend the current plan to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) through February. This move, coupled with the price cut by Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, adds to the concerns that the global market is grappling with oil oversupply. Consequently, this has led to lower oil prices, even at attractive prices for consumers.

Impact on Stock Markets

Despite the downward pressure on oil prices, Wall Street stocks saw a surge, rebounding after a sluggish start to 2024. The rise in the stock markets was fueled by investor optimism regarding the possibility of an early interest rate cut by the United States Federal Reserve. Market participants often view such rate cuts as stimulative to economic growth, which can lead to increased corporate profits and higher stock prices.

The drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares with Shell down 2.9 percent as investors reacted to a mixed trading update ahead of the British oil major’s annual earnings due next month.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

