NSE Rebalances Equity Indices: Pivotal Changes to Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank

India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) is poised to rebalance its equity indices by the end of trading hours on December 28, with the Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank indices witnessing a quarterly reshuffling of their constituent stocks. This move will significantly influence the financial dynamics of the country’s stock market, altering the weightage of nine stocks in the Nifty 50 and triggering substantial fund flows.

Nifty 50 Rejig

The reshuffling will see HDFC Bank boost its weightage to 13.5%, Bajaj Finance to 2.1%, and minor increases for ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, and JSW Steel. On the other hand, Adani Enterprises, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Adani Ports, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will witness a dip in their weightages. The rejig is set to generate significant fund flows, with estimated inflows for Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, and JSW Steel, and outflows for Adani Enterprises, L&T, Adani Ports, and TCS.

Alterations in CPSE and Nifty Bank

Furthermore, Power Grid and NTPC will undergo adjustments in their weightage in the CPSE index, resulting in inflows for Power Grid and outflows for NTPC. IDFC First Bank and ICICI Bank stand to see inflows as their weightage in the Nifty Bank index surges. These changes, although part of a routine procedure, have far-reaching implications for the Indian stock market.

Nifty’s Impressive Run

The Nifty 50 index has demonstrated a robust performance, delivering close to a 20% return for the year, marking its second-best annual performance since 2017. It is indeed on track for the ninth consecutive year of positive returns. This performance showcases the resilience of the Indian stock market and the potential it holds for investors in the long run. The rebalancing of the NSE indices is a testament to the dynamism and fluidity inherent in the country’s financial sector.