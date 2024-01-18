NSE Emerges as World's Largest Derivatives Exchange, Indian Stock Market Hits Several Milestones in 2023

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), in 2023, has secured its position as the world’s largest derivatives exchange in terms of contracts traded, outpacing its global competitors. The coveted ranking, conferred by the Futures Industry Association (FIA), has brought the Indian exchange into global limelight.

Advertisment

Striking Milestones

It wasn't just the derivative segment where the NSE made its presence felt. The exchange also ranked third globally in the equity segment by the number of trades. It was a year of significant milestones for the Indian stock market. The market capitalization of listed companies, for the first time, crossed the USD 4 trillion mark. The SME listed companies, too, had a reason to cheer as they surpassed the 1,00,000 crore mark. The Nifty 50 index, the broadest index of the NSE, broke the 20,000 index levels, setting a new record.

Record Turnovers and Unique Investors

Advertisment

The year 2023 was marked by a record increase in the number of unique registered investors, crossing 8.5 crore by the year-end. This influx of investors led to consistent growth in the number of clients traded in the equity segment for the tenth consecutive year. Record turnovers were noted in both the equity segment and equity derivatives segment, reflecting the burgeoning interest in the Indian stock market.

Revolutionizing Changes in the Market

One of the significant shifts in the stock market was the implementation of T+1 settlement. This move has increased liquidity and reduced the waiting time for investors, making the market more dynamic and investor-friendly. Besides, the NSE launched the Social Stock Exchange, an innovative platform aiming to support social enterprises. It introduced instruments like Zero Coupon Zero Principal Bonds, enhancing efficiency and transparency in the ecosystem.