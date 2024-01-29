Novozymes and Chr. Hansen Merger: A Game-Changing Move in the Biotech Industry

On March 30, 2023, the corporate landscape witnessed a momentous shift as shareholders gave the green light to the merger of two industry heavyweights, Novozymes A/S and Chr. Hansen A/S. Novozymes A/S, a titan in the biotech arena, will be the surviving entity post-merger, marking a significant consolidation in the sector. The ripple effects of this merger are set to reverberate through the stock exchange, triggering several consequential alterations.

Stock Exchange Changes

As a direct fallout of the merger, Novozymes A/S will fortify its existing volume with an addition of 187,298,646 new B shares, set to begin trading on January 31, 2024. In tandem, Chr. Hansen A/S will make its exit from Nasdaq Copenhagen, marking its last trading day on January 30, 2024.

Impact on Novozymes' Shares and Capital

This corporate amalgamation will dramatically bolster Novozymes' share volume, catapulting it from 227,256,400 shares to a staggering 414,555,046 shares. Simultaneously, it will inflate the total share capital valuation, which will leap from DKK 454,512,800 to a whopping DKK 829,110,092. However, the face value of the shares will remain undisturbed at DKK 2. The ISIN, short name, and orderbook ID for Novozymes A/S will continue as before, ensuring consistency amidst the changes.

End of the Road for Chr. Hansen A/S

With this merger, Chr. Hansen A/S will cease to trade and its details such as ISIN, name, listed capital, last day of trading, CVR number, ICB classification, short name, and orderbook ID will be archived for record-keeping. The company's swan song on Nasdaq Copenhagen marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter under the consolidated entity of Novozymes A/S.

The merger's approval and subsequent changes in the stock exchange underscore the ever-evolving corporate landscape. As the dust settles on this significant consolidation, the market will keenly watch how this merger shapes the future trajectory of Novozymes A/S and the biotech industry at large.