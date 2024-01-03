en English
Business

Nitin Raheja’s Investment Strategy Amid The Current Market State

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Nitin Raheja’s Investment Strategy Amid The Current Market State

Executive Director at Julius Baer Wealth, Nitin Raheja, recently shed light on the present market state and his investment approach. Highlighting the significance of investing in high-growth enterprises, he pointed to businesses that promise to double their earnings at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-16% in the forthcoming five years.

On the Consumer Companies and Commodity Firms

Despite robust cash flows and returns, Raheja noted an absence of such growth in numerous consumer companies. Casting a shadow of caution over the future returns of commodity companies, particularly coal companies, he expressed skepticism. Raheja doubts these businesses, despite their strong previous year performance, to be high-growth ones or capable of replicating their past returns.

Market Correction and Investment Opportunities

When addressing the market’s performance, Raheja proposed that while a market correction is on the horizon, it might not be substantial. It could signify a bull market correction that presents buying opportunities. He finds financials attractive due to their valuation, growth, and pricing.

Investor’s Sector Rotation and Commodities Sector

He also observed that the market has witnessed a lot of sector rotation, with investors seeking sectors that appear relatively cheap compared to others. In the commodities sector, domestically produced and used commodities like coal have seen a re-rating, but Raheja advises caution.

Consumer Brands: A Lackluster Investment?

For consumer brands such as HUL, Dabur, and Marico, which have underperformed due to low growth, Raheja suggests that these are not particularly exciting investment opportunities. The reasons being the lack of significant growth and the premium valuations they command.

Business Investments Stock Markets
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

