Nikkei Slumps Over 1% on Fast Retailing Drop and Wall Street Declines

Japan's Nikkei share average plunged more than 1% on Wednesday, driven by a significant fall in heavyweight Fast Retailing, the owner of the Uniqlo store chain, and overnight losses on Wall Street.

Advertisment

Fast Retailing's decline of 3.79% contributed significantly to the Nikkei's total 410-point drop, after the company reported its first year-on-year sales decline at domestic Uniqlo outlets in three months.

The market also reacted to declines in other tech giants like Advantest, Nintendo, and SoftBank Group, reflecting a broader trend of underperformance in the tech sector amidst rising borrowing costs.

Impact of Tech Sector Performance and U.S. Treasury Yields

Advertisment

Tech shares, including chip-related companies, underperformed amid a rise in U.S. long-term Treasury yields, which climbed to the highest levels since November at over 4.4% overnight.

While Japanese chip shares were not significantly impacted by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan, concerns about rising borrowing costs weighed on investor sentiment, leading to a decline in the broader Nikkei index and the less tech-weighted Topix index.

Market Outlook and Response to External Factors

Market analysts anticipate potential dip buying in the Nikkei, with the index possibly testing 41,000 again this month unless U.S. yields continue to rise and tech stocks remain subdued.

Despite recent declines, experts believe that the Nikkei is unlikely to drop below 37,500, with the Bank of Japan expected to maintain easy financial conditions to support markets amidst external pressures.