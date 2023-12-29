Nikkei Concludes 2023 with Record Annual Performance

A Year of Triumph for Nikkei

Exceeding expectations and reaching its highest peak in a decade, Japan’s Nikkei share average concluded 2023 with a staggering 28% annual increase. This performance, the most impressive since 2013, was propelled by a variety of contributing factors. The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s call for better capital efficiency and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway boosting its investments in local companies created a ripple effect of optimism, helping the Nikkei to thrive.

Key Contributors to the Surge

Despite a slight dip of 0.22% on the final trading day, ending at 33,464.17 points, the Nikkei’s yearly gain was unscathed. This robust performance was supported by monetary easing policies initiated by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda back in 2013. The Nikkei’s performance was further bolstered by the yen’s annual 7% depreciation against the dollar. However, a 5% rise in the yen against the dollar this month did put a slight halt to further advances.

Kobe Steel emerged as the top performer within the 225 stocks, with its shares nearly tripling, while the steel sector led the gains across the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 sub-indexes. Conversely, Sumitomo Pharma saw the steepest decline with a 53.3% drop, making the pharmaceutical sector the only one to experience losses.

Broader Impacts and Future Outlook

The broader Topix index, which increased by 25% over the year, also basked in its best year since 2013, closing the final day with a 0.19% rise. This was aided by a 1.35% increase in Toyota Motor’s shares. The Nikkei’s triumph paints a promising picture for 2024 as Japan’s equity gains this year have outpaced peers in Asia, and the rally is the best since 2013. This performance was coupled with optimism for sustainable inflation and improvement in banks’ lending margins.

Inflation in Japan has exceeded 2% for 19 straight months, with healthy wage growth expected to support consumption and business investments in 2024. As the Japanese yen is expected to strengthen and the Bank of Japan may shift from its ultra-easy monetary policy, the stage is set for 2024 to continue the trend of growth and prosperity.