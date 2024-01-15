en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nifty Soars Past 22,000 Mark: A Milestone Achievement Amid Positive Market Performance

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
Nifty Soars Past 22,000 Mark: A Milestone Achievement Amid Positive Market Performance

India’s stock market index, Nifty, has reached a significant milestone by soaring past the 22,000 mark, a 1,000-point leap from its earlier level of 21,000, accomplished in just 25 trading sessions. This noteworthy ascent marks the third-best performance in terms of speed for such an increase. Throughout this period, Reliance Industries emerged as a leading contributor to Nifty’s growth. This swift surge in the stock market index reflects a bullish sentiment among investors, indicative of the overall positive market performance.

Record Highs for Benchmark Indices

On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks surged to new record highs. The Nifty 50 index breached the 22,000 mark for the first time, while Sensex traded above the 73,000 level, reflecting a rise of as much as 575 points to a record high of 73,144. The Nifty 50 index touched an all-time high of 22,053.15, rising as much as 159 points. The rally in the market was driven by momentum and supported by fundamentals.

Information Technology Sector Fuels Rise

Large-cap IT stocks played an instrumental role in the market’s rise, with the IT index shooting up by 5 per cent on Friday. The spotlight was on information technology stocks following impressive results from HCL Technologies and Wipro. The Information Technology (IT) sector drove the rally, with companies like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and HCL delivering robust performances in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024. Shares of Wipro were trading with a gain of 11.35% at ₹519.35 apiece, while those of Infosys, TCS, and HCL were trading with gains of 3.14%, 2.09%, and 3.79%, respectively.

Bullish Sentiment Among Investors

This rapid rise in the stock market index is indicative of a bullish sentiment among investors and reflects the overall positive performance of the market. The achievement is particularly notable given the varying economic challenges and market dynamics that can influence stock market movements.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
22 seconds ago
Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Historic Approval Amid Market Euphoria and Confusion
The world of cryptocurrency recently underwent a whirlwind of events as the buzz surrounding the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) on Wall Street reached fever pitch. The cryptocurrency community’s long-held anticipation gave way to a dramatic turn of events as the SEC’s Twitter account prematurely declared the approval of all pending Bitcoin ETF
Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Historic Approval Amid Market Euphoria and Confusion
Anambra State Initiates Adoption of Nigeria Startup Act: A Leap Towards Technological Progression
3 mins ago
Anambra State Initiates Adoption of Nigeria Startup Act: A Leap Towards Technological Progression
CES 2024: A Notable Absence of Sex Tech Raises Questions
3 mins ago
CES 2024: A Notable Absence of Sex Tech Raises Questions
Tata Consumer Products Acquires Capital Foods and Organic India: A Boon or a Bane?
57 seconds ago
Tata Consumer Products Acquires Capital Foods and Organic India: A Boon or a Bane?
Indonesian Companies to Postpone IPO Plans Amid 2024 Uncertainties
2 mins ago
Indonesian Companies to Postpone IPO Plans Amid 2024 Uncertainties
Ex-Wapda DISCOs Propose Tariff Changes: A Shift Towards Consumer-Centric Electricity Market
3 mins ago
Ex-Wapda DISCOs Propose Tariff Changes: A Shift Towards Consumer-Centric Electricity Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Shankarpuri Residents Voice Concerns Over Poor Infrastructure; MLA Makes Promises
13 seconds
Shankarpuri Residents Voice Concerns Over Poor Infrastructure; MLA Makes Promises
Doncaster Community Mourns as Respected Doctor Found Deceased
1 min
Doncaster Community Mourns as Respected Doctor Found Deceased
Tyler Herro Leads Miami Heat to Resounding Victory Over Charlotte Hornets
1 min
Tyler Herro Leads Miami Heat to Resounding Victory Over Charlotte Hornets
Australia vs West Indies: A Test of Form and Fortitude at Adelaide Oval
2 mins
Australia vs West Indies: A Test of Form and Fortitude at Adelaide Oval
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
2 mins
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
3 mins
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
3 mins
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
3 mins
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
3 mins
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
23 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app