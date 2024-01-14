en English
Business

Nifty IT Sector Leads Market Rally with Record Highs; TCS and Infosys Support Upward Trend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
Nifty IT Sector Leads Market Rally with Record Highs; TCS and Infosys Support Upward Trend

The Nifty index, particularly the IT sector, is witnessing a significant surge, led by IT powerhouses TCS and Infosys. The index broke out of its previous eight-session consolidation range of 21,440 to 21,800 on January 12, 2024, to reach record highs. This upward trajectory is also supported by Reliance Industries, trading near record highs for consecutive sessions. The market currently enjoys a healthy sector rotation, with different sectors contributing to the rise.

Wave Analysis and Predictions

According to Elliott wave analysis, the prices are in wave iii of (v), suggesting that buying on dips is a viable strategy as long as the Nifty stays above the support level of 21,580. A move above the psychological level of 22,000 could signal a further short-term rise, potentially pushing the Nifty to 22,118.

IT Sector’s Momentum

On the weekly charts, Nifty IT has surpassed the 34,000 resistance and maintained its position above this level for four consecutive weeks. With the current momentum, the sector is on the brink of reaching a new lifetime high of approximately 40,000.

Stock Recommendations

Within the IT sector, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is exhibiting a strong bullish trend following three weeks of consolidation. It is likely to experience further gains on surpassing Rs 3,930. Info Edge India, also known as Naukri, is approaching a breakout from an inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily charts. A rise is anticipated post-breakout.

Investors, however, are advised to consult certified experts before making investment decisions. It is also noteworthy that MoneyControl is part of the Network18 group, controlled by the Independent Media Trust, with Reliance Industries as its sole beneficiary.

Business Economy Stock Markets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

