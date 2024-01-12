en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nifty IT Index Surges Over 3% on Back of Strong Q3 Results from TCS and Infosys

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Nifty IT Index Surges Over 3% on Back of Strong Q3 Results from TCS and Infosys

In an exhilarating turn of events, the Nifty IT Index leapt by over 3% in Friday morning’s trading session. This significant surge was triggered by the announcement of the quarterly results of two major Indian IT firms, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, on the preceding Thursday. The robust financial outcomes reported by these tech giants have spurred considerable increases in their respective share prices. Infosys, in particular, saw its share price catapult by more than 5%, while TCS enjoyed a gain of over 3%.

Financial Triumphs Propel IT Stocks

The market’s response to these results has been unambiguously positive, reflecting the strong performance of these leading tech companies in the latest quarter. The shares of TCS and Infosys ascended between 3% and 4.5% after their results hinted at a potential end to the persisting sluggish demand. Both companies reported larger-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, engendering a 2.7% increase in the Nifty IT index.

Positive Signals in Global Tech Spending

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. stocks climbed after signaling a recovery in global tech spending. Despite reporting sluggish single-digit sales growth, both companies remain upbeat about the global IT market’s recovery. This optimism is bolstered by their third quarter performance, which surpassed market expectations and projections.

Analyst Predictions and Market Impact

The content provides detailed insights into the performance and expectations of Infosys and TCS in the third quarter. These include profit, revenue, and margin projections. It also includes analyst predictions for the two companies’ stock prices, reflecting the impact of their Q3 results on the share price surge. This movement in the stock market is particularly concentrated in the technology sector, underscoring the effect of corporate financial results on share prices and investor sentiment.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
Baxter Auto Group Expands Operations with Acquisition of Century-Old Smart Motors
In a significant move signaling the expansion of its operations, Baxter Auto Group of Omaha has announced the acquisition of Smart Motors, one of the oldest automobile dealerships in the United States based in Madison, Wisconsin. The acquisition, which was confirmed on January 8, 2024, marks a new chapter in the rich 115-year history of
Baxter Auto Group Expands Operations with Acquisition of Century-Old Smart Motors
Saudi Arabia Draws $68 Million Investment in Mining and Manufacturing Sectors
14 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Draws $68 Million Investment in Mining and Manufacturing Sectors
Potential Job Cuts Loom Over Pixar Animation Studios Amid Disney's Strategic Shifts
16 mins ago
Potential Job Cuts Loom Over Pixar Animation Studios Amid Disney's Strategic Shifts
The Hidden Cost of Mass Tort Litigations: An American Dilemma
11 mins ago
The Hidden Cost of Mass Tort Litigations: An American Dilemma
Coal India Limited Nears Annual Target; Ventures into Solar Power
13 mins ago
Coal India Limited Nears Annual Target; Ventures into Solar Power
Potential Job Cuts Loom Over Pixar Animation Studios Amid Disney's Strategic Shifts
14 mins ago
Potential Job Cuts Loom Over Pixar Animation Studios Amid Disney's Strategic Shifts
Latest Headlines
World News
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
2 mins
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
2 mins
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
3 mins
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
3 mins
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
3 mins
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
Philadelphia 76ers' Marcus Morris Sr. Receives Key to Hometown
4 mins
Philadelphia 76ers' Marcus Morris Sr. Receives Key to Hometown
Erie County Democrats Endorse Senator Tim Kennedy for 26th Congressional District Seat
4 mins
Erie County Democrats Endorse Senator Tim Kennedy for 26th Congressional District Seat
India's Cricket Strategy: Gearing Up for T20 World Cup
4 mins
India's Cricket Strategy: Gearing Up for T20 World Cup
Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe: A Leap Forward in Rural Healthcare in Capay Valley
5 mins
Wihne da Puchuma da Kewe: A Leap Forward in Rural Healthcare in Capay Valley
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app