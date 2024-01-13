en English
Business

Nifty IT Index Powers Nifty’s Rally: TCS and Infosys Leading the Charge

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:40 pm EST
Nifty IT Index Powers Nifty’s Rally: TCS and Infosys Leading the Charge

India’s Nifty 50 Index surged to a record high of 21,928.25, posting a weekly gain of 0.8% as the IT sector led the charge, signaling further rally. The futures and options data reflected a long build-up and a bullish bias, with robust support at 21,800 and 21,700. However, the Bank Nifty futures experienced a slight decline of 1.1%, locked between 47,500 and 48,000. Depending on the direction of the break, there’s potential for a rally to 49,000 or a decline to 47,000.

Nifty IT Index: The Powerhouse of Momentum

The Nifty IT index, alongside select banking and consumption-related names, hit record highs, propelling the equity indices to unprecedented peaks. Infosys, one of the IT heavyweights, saw an 8% jump on the benchmark indices, as new deal wins accounted for 71% of total deals in Q3FY24. This surge was notably attributed to rallies in heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries and positive reactions to quarterly results from IT titans Infosys and TCS.

Global Cues and Domestic Dynamics

In the global arena, Japan’s Nikkei rose another 1%, reaching its highest level since 1990. Back home, the Indian stock market experienced consolidation in the initial four trading sessions, culminating in key benchmark indices reaching all-time highs by the week’s end. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers at Rs 1,212 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) injected Rs 3,947 crore into the market up to January 11th, 2024.

The Road Ahead: Key Stocks to Watch

According to Elliott wave analysis, the market is in a positive phase, and any dips should be viewed as buying opportunities as long as the Nifty remains above the support level of 21,580. The Nifty IT index has managed to sustain above the 34,000 resistance level for four weeks and is now approaching the key resistance level of 36,800. If this level is breached, it may lead to a new lifetime high of around 40,000 for the index due to strong momentum. Two specific stocks stand out: TCS, which is expected to see further upside beyond Rs 3,930, potentially reaching a new all-time high, and Info Edge India (Naukri), which is on the verge of a breakout from an inverted head and shoulder pattern, with a target rise towards Rs 5,760 upon confirmation above Rs 5,387.

Business India Stock Markets
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

