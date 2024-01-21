Nifty Indices Rebalancing: Shriram Finance May Replace UPL, Canara Bank May Replace Bandhan Bank

The forthcoming rebalancing of Nifty indices in March 2024 is likely to bring about considerable changes to the financial landscape of India's leading companies. Among the expected shifts, the standout change is the powerful entry of Shriram Finance into the Nifty50 index. The financial giant is expected to replace agrochemical company UPL, heralding an estimated $245 million in passive buying for Shriram Finance, while UPL could witness a selling of $107 million in stock.

Shriram Finance's Ascendancy

Shriram Finance's anticipated inclusion in the Nifty 50 index is based on its impressive market performance. The finance company's market capitalization and share performance have outperformed UPL's, making it a strong contender for the coveted spot. This could result in a net inflow of $245 million to Shriram Finance, which could trigger significant movements in the stock market.

The Domino Effect on Other Companies

While Shriram Finance and UPL are at the center stage, other companies could also feel the ripple effects of the rebalancing. Canara Bank is believed to replace Bandhan Bank on the Bank Nifty index. However, details of this potential change remain under wraps. Meanwhile, there are expectations of substantial movement in Nifty Next 50, with companies such as Jio Fin, IRFC, and Power Finance likely to be included.

Expectations and Implications

The official announcement regarding these changes is eagerly awaited by the end of February. The inclusion or exclusion criteria are based on impact cost and average market capitalization. If confirmed, these changes would come into effect from March 31, 2024. The Nifty indices rebalancing promises to influence the stock market dynamics, potentially impacting the fortunes of several companies.