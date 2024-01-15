en English
Business

Nifty Index Surges Past 22,000 Mark, Buoyed by IT Sector

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Nifty Index Surges Past 22,000 Mark, Buoyed by IT Sector

For the first time in history, the Nifty index, a critical barometer of the Indian stock market, breached the 22,000 mark, spurred by impressive strides in the Information Technology (IT) sector. This notable milestone embodies a bullish sentiment gripping the market, particularly in the tech industry, which has been instrumental in fueling the index’s ascent.

Performance of the Titans

IT services behemoths Wipro and HCLTech witnessed significant gains after their Q3 results demonstrated signs of demand stabilization and growth, propelling a 3.47% surge in the Nifty IT index. The Sensex, another major Indian market index, also crossed the 73,000 milestone, with the Nifty escalating 187.4 points to reach an unprecedented high of 22,081.95.

The Market’s Optimism

Market strategists and analysts remain sanguine about the outlook, attributing the rally to robust fundamentals and positive earnings in the IT sector. The top performers on the NSE comprised Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, and LTI Mindtree, while the laggards included HDFC Life, Tata Consumers, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, and Bajaj Finance.

The Rapid Ascent

The leap from 20,000 to 22,000 took approximately 82 days, registering a growth of 17.20%. A host of brokerage firms have disclosed their targets for Nifty, with Jefferies, Goldman Sachs, and ICICI Direct presenting their outlooks. The top 10 performers have significantly contributed to the Nifty’s rally, with 18 stocks outperforming the index, while Maruti Suzuki stands as the sole stock not contributing to the rally, exhibiting a negative return.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

