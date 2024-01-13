en English
Business

Nifty Index Soars to Record Highs: IT Sector Leads the Charge

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:56 pm EST
Nifty Index Soars to Record Highs: IT Sector Leads the Charge

In an unprecedented market rally, the Nifty index has witnessed a significant breakout, largely fuelled by the IT sector’s robust performance. On January 12, 2024, the Nifty touched an all-time high, backed by considerable gains from IT titans, TCS and Infosys. The rally was also given a boost by Reliance Industries, which maintained its trading close to record highs for three consecutive sessions.

Market Dynamics and Sector Rotation

Market dynamics have demonstrated a clear trend of sector rotation, with various sectors lending their weight to the upward market movement. According to the Elliott wave analysis, the Nifty is currently in wave iii of (v). This indicates that market dips could present potential buying opportunities, as long as the index stays above the support level of 21,580. A breakthrough past the psychological barrier of 22,000 could extend the rally even further.

Nifty IT: A Strong Contender

The IT sector, a significant player in this rally, has shown immense strength. Nifty IT broke the resistance at 34,000 and consolidated its gains for a period of four weeks. A breach above the resistance level of 36,800 could trigger fresh buying, potentially driving Nifty IT to new highs around the 40,000 mark.

Highlighting Attractive Tech Stocks: TCS and Info Edge India

Among the tech stocks, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Info Edge India (Naukri) have emerged as attractive options. TCS, following weeks of consolidation, is ready for further gains beyond Rs 3,930, with a potential to touch new highs around Rs 4,045. Info Edge India, on the brink of a breakout from an inverted head and shoulder pattern, could witness a price surge towards Rs 5,760 following a close above Rs 5,387. The nearest support level for this stock is Rs 5,000. However, investors are reminded to seek advice from certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Business India Stock Markets
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

